Twitter Reacts To Slugfests At UFC Fight Night 108

UFC Fight Night 108 went down tonight (Saturday, April 22, 2017) from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. In a puzzling main event, #4 ranked Cub Swanson duked it out with unranked Conor McGregor training partner Artem Lobov. It turned out to be much more competitive than anticipated.

Swanson swept the scorecards, but Lobov seemed to take round one (and did on two judges’ cards). His chin, leg and body kicks, and solid counter-punching kept him in the fight from start to finish. Lobov even landed a first-round takedown. But Swanson commanded most of the rest of 25-minute affair. His striking diversity and the occasional trip or hip toss from the clinch paid dividends. Swanson would take Lobov’s back and threaten with chokes on a couple of occasions.

The co-main saw the return of Al Iaquinta after more than two years on the sidelines. He took on the grizzled vet of all grizzled vets, Diego Sanchez. Unfortunately, for Sanchez, his fabled chin seems to finally be failing him.

Iaquinta dropped Sanchez with a blistering right inside the first 90 seconds. Sanchez seemed to recover, baring his teeth in his trademark mean mug. But “Ragin’ Al” countered him with another right hand moments later that sent a slumped over and unconscious Sanchez to the floor, forcing referee “Big” John McCarthy to rush in to save “Lionheart” from further punishment.

Here’s how MMA Twitter reacted to these two action-packed bouts:

There’s no way I’m picking Artem Lobov to beat Cub Swanson. If you did, you’re a troll. It’s inexplicable. #UFCNashville — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) April 23, 2017

Hey @dillondanis is that a pellet gun posing with??? You look tough pic.twitter.com/9YDWH96BoD — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) April 21, 2017

If Swanson and Lobov fought a ten times, how many of them does Artem win? #KeepItFlowy #UFCNashville — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) April 23, 2017

"He called me a bitch and said I had no balls. Now he needs to be taught a lesson." – Cub Swanson#UFCNashville — Fury's Fight Picks (@FurysFightPicks) April 23, 2017

Cub Swanson competes in his 21st UFC/WEC featherweight fight at #UFCNashville. No other 145-pound fighter has more than 17 appearances. — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) April 23, 2017

Dooho called out Swanson too, and we all saw how that went. #UFCNashville — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) April 23, 2017

Take a shot every time they mention Conor. #UFCNashville — The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) April 23, 2017

Cub making his violent offering to the MMA gods. #UFCNashville pic.twitter.com/IB4BXNuBjv — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) April 23, 2017

I can't believe this is a real main event for the UFC in 2017. #UFCNashville pic.twitter.com/F8zcdayPG1 — Bleacher Report MMA (@BR_MMA) April 23, 2017

Hahahahaha Lobov's actually fighting Swanson! Hahahahahahahaha! — The Naked Gambler (@NakedGambling) April 23, 2017

That was a way closer round than most expected. I think Lobov actually won it. Tight. #UFCNashville — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) April 23, 2017

Lobov already looks way better than I expected. Though, a) I didn't expect much, and b) it's early. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) April 23, 2017

Nice foot sweep by @CubSwanson !!!! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 23, 2017

“Cub is a jiu jitsu black belt. Lobov…trains at a, uh, high level gym with Kavanaugh” LOL #UFCNashville — Yellow Power Ranger (@Sugarhigh5me) April 23, 2017

Looks like the cut is on the left eye lid. Wasn't an issue of if he can see or not — FrontRowBrian (@FrontRowBrian) April 23, 2017

Now we're in the period of the fight where Artem forgets he's not Conor McGregor and fights with his hands down. #UFCNashville — Iain Kidd (@iainkidd) April 23, 2017

Swanson ain't making an example of lobov — schwan humes (@blakjordanbreen) April 23, 2017

Swanson use fast-slow speed gap well. — Go Yamamoto (@shiroobi) April 23, 2017

So, about my tongue-in-cheek devil's advocate "Artem belongs" post that wasn't really supposed to be serious but is proving it actually is.. — Justin Golightly (@SecretMovesMMA) April 23, 2017

We've said it before, and we'll say it again: It's all about respect #UFCNashville pic.twitter.com/7yarxF6QhC — #UFCNashville (@ufc) April 23, 2017

Cub wins 48 – 38 but im mega wasted — Zombie Prophet (@ZPGIFs) April 23, 2017

That was pretty fun. I will look back fondly on the Artem Lobov Era. — Chad Dundas (@chaddundas) April 23, 2017

fantastic effort from @RusHammerMMA , we're all very proud of you back home. great job in corner by @rowdyowenroddy and @richie_smullen — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) April 23, 2017

That was a great fight. Proud of my brother Artem!

What a ride it's been for the Russian… https://t.co/65eNk4BHt7 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 23, 2017

Rolling into #UFCNashville like… Diego Sanchez vs. Al Iaquinta is up next! Who ya got?! pic.twitter.com/ycJGkjxGjq — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) April 23, 2017

Diego Sanchez about to fight in the UFC for the 26th time. Only Michael Bisping, Frank Mir and Tito Ortiz (27) have more bouts #UFCNashville — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) April 23, 2017

Diego is the easiest fight in the division. No wonder Al came back for this one ???? — Kevin Lee (@MoTownPhenom) April 23, 2017

Diego Sanchez's fights at this stage always worry me. He entertains, but it's scary to think of long term effects from 15 years of damage. — Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) April 23, 2017

I don't think we spend enough time talking about the fact that Diego Sanchez is one of the very weirdest dudes in an infamously weird sport — Connor Ruebusch (@BoxingBusch) April 23, 2017

Al about to hurt poor Diego lol — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) April 23, 2017

Diego is going to make the best "crazy old man." It'll be awesome. #ufcnashville — The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) April 23, 2017

@EliasTheodorou he already is — Chris Wade (@CWadeMMA) April 23, 2017

Iaquinta just SMOKED Diego Sanchez. Damn — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) April 23, 2017

I could see myself joining a cult lead by Diego Sanchez. #UFCNashville — MiddleEasy (@MiddleEasy) April 23, 2017

I'm glad I jumped off my roof earlier or else I'd want to kill myself right now #UFCNashville — Justin Golightly (@SecretMovesMMA) April 23, 2017

Holy balls. Al Iaquinta's hands have no ring rust. ???? #UFCNashville — Yellow Power Ranger (@Sugarhigh5me) April 23, 2017

Diego Sanchez just got folded up like a beach chair. Yikes. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) April 23, 2017

That was unnecessary and sad. #UFCNashville — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) April 23, 2017

the miles have surpassed the crazy, diego is now incredibly KO-able — Jessica Hudnall (@LegKickTKO) April 23, 2017

I will assume Iaquinta just got fined a gazillion dollars for "leaving the cage" … — Nick Baldwin (@NickUFC) April 23, 2017

Post-weed Diego Sanchez is 0-1 with every loss coming by way of KO. Just saying.#UFCNashville — Iain Kidd (@iainkidd) April 23, 2017

Diego needs to Yes Cartwheel into retirement pic.twitter.com/KHkkKWYFNy — Jason Nawara (@JasonNawara) April 23, 2017

Is Al drunk already? His post-fight interview sounded like he was the one who got knocked out. — Connor Ruebusch (@BoxingBusch) April 23, 2017

Scanner: White male. No shirt, no shoes. Last seen hopping a fence after violent assault. pic.twitter.com/PxYLQ8Uqyt — Mike Fridley (@mikefridley) April 23, 2017

One would hope that considering how talented Al Iaquinta is the UFC brass would do what it takes to make him happy. He's got it all. — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) April 23, 2017