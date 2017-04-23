Twitter Reacts To Slugfests At UFC Fight Night 108

Twitter Reacts To Slugfests At UFC Fight Night 108

By Josh Stillman -
0
SHARE
Photo by Christopher Hanewinckel for USA TODAY Sports

UFC Fight Night 108 went down tonight (Saturday, April 22, 2017) from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. In a puzzling main event, #4 ranked Cub Swanson duked it out with unranked Conor McGregor training partner Artem Lobov. It turned out to be much more competitive than anticipated.

Swanson swept the scorecards, but Lobov seemed to take round one (and did on two judges’ cards). His chin, leg and body kicks, and solid counter-punching kept him in the fight from start to finish. Lobov even landed a first-round takedown. But Swanson commanded most of the rest of 25-minute affair. His striking diversity and the occasional trip or hip toss from the clinch paid dividends. Swanson would take Lobov’s back and threaten with chokes on a couple of occasions.

The co-main saw the return of Al Iaquinta after more than two years on the sidelines. He took on the grizzled vet of all grizzled vets, Diego Sanchez. Unfortunately, for Sanchez, his fabled chin seems to finally be failing him.

Iaquinta dropped Sanchez with a blistering right inside the first 90 seconds. Sanchez seemed to recover, baring his teeth in his trademark mean mug. But “Ragin’ Al” countered him with another right hand moments later that sent a slumped over and unconscious Sanchez to the floor, forcing referee “Big” John McCarthy to rush in to save “Lionheart” from further punishment.

Here’s how MMA Twitter reacted to these two action-packed bouts:

NEXT: Cub Swanson Defeats Artem Lobov In Hard-Hitting Brawl

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR