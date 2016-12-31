Twitter Reacts To Ronda Rousey’s Knockout Loss

UFC 207 went down from the T-Mobile Arena tonight (Friday, December 30, 2016) in the fight capital of the world, Las Vegas, Nevada. The event marked the return of Ronda Rousey, fighting for the first time in 13 months. She took on new champion Amanda Nunes, making her first defense of the title. It was an epic beatdown. Nunes beat the former champion from pillar to post from the very beginning. It was all over for Rousey in just 48 seconds, perhaps bringing her MMA career to a gruesome and uncermonious end.

The co-main event featured the men’s bantamweight championship, with Dominick Cruz defending against Cody “No Love” Garbrandt. Garbrandt put on a stellar performance in taking the title from Cruz by unanimous decision. Two close rounds gave way to two lop-sided ones for the challenger. Garbrandt knocked Cruz down three times in the fourth round to take a decisive lead on the scorecards, and the belt in the process.

See how Twitter reacted to these mind-blowing fights below:

Well Ronda looks possessed as usual — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 31, 2016

She's back!!! — Michael McDonald (@MaydayMcDonald) December 31, 2016

No secret here: so much riding on this one fight for Rousey, UFC, WME, 2017 biz … gigantic stakes. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 31, 2016

Ronda Rousey has entered the Octagon. No one is sitting. What a pop. Atmosphere is crazy in here!!! #UFC207 — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) December 31, 2016

You knew Goldberg was going to get in one last "virtually identical." You knew it. pic.twitter.com/SVTEv7guGc — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) December 31, 2016

Rousey will be just fine. Made at least 3M today. If she retires, can act, WWE, tons of options. Left legacy & inspired. She's set. #UFC207 — Arda Ocal (@ArdaOcalTV) December 31, 2016

hahaha the internet can be so cruel #UFC207 pic.twitter.com/JgEkgApeyd — Matt Zion (@MattZionWE) December 31, 2016

No wonder she was ducking @criscyborg so long… it could have ended via death #UFC207 — Bubba McDaniel (@BubbaTheMenace) December 31, 2016

i uh, found this on the darkwebhttps://t.co/ndAvMRfTVK — Jessica Hudnall (@LegKickTKO) December 31, 2016

BULLSHIT STOPPAGE — Coach Edmund (@CoachEdmund) December 31, 2016

Somewhere in Ireland, Conor McGregor is casually ordering a gold plated BMW. #UFC207 — Iain Kidd (@iainkidd) December 31, 2016

No head movement. Except from strikes received. — midnite (@123midnite) December 31, 2016

WME just asked for a Refund. #UFC207 — MMA Roasted (@MMARoasted) December 31, 2016

It will be a rough year for UFC, they just lost their star — Jolassanda (@Jolassanda) December 31, 2016

I blame the media. — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) December 31, 2016

MMA you are crazy sir! — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 31, 2016

Nunes: I knew I was going to beat the shit out of Ronda Rousey. Now I proved to everyone that I'm the best in the world. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 31, 2016

I'm happy for @Amanda_Leoa but @RondaRousey not acknowledging #TheLioness after the announcement was not becoming of a champion! #UFC207 ???? — Yves Edwards (@thugjitsumaster) December 31, 2016

Let em know @Amanda_Leoa — Will Brooks (@ILLBoogieBrooks) December 31, 2016

“Forget about Ronda Rousey!” Holy fuck this women’s bantamweight champ’s got fiiiiiiire~!#UFC207 — Yellow Power Ranger (@Sugarhigh5me) December 31, 2016

Man @Amanda_Leoa was just stone cold focused tonight. Incredible performance. Congrats, you deserve it. — Brian Stann (@BrianStann) December 31, 2016

https://twitter.com/TalkMMA/status/815073051498967040

Cruz by UD, or does No Love connect and take the title? #UFC207 — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) December 31, 2016

I consider Cruz an easy pick, but worth noting: Dom gets countered every fight, & Garbrandt is far & away the hardest hitter he's ever faced — Connor Ruebusch (@BoxingBusch) December 31, 2016

Cody Garbrandt has superstar written all over him. But the cypher won’t be complete unless he beats Cruz. #UFC207 — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) December 31, 2016

Is this the debut of Evil Cruz? — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 31, 2016

Let's go @dominickcruz this shit ain't no game bro!!! — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) December 31, 2016

They’re talking to each other. — Bleacher Report MMA (@BR_MMA) December 31, 2016

10-9 Garbrandt? Scores are going to be all over the place for this fight, but for now I don't care. This shit is great. — Connor Ruebusch (@BoxingBusch) December 31, 2016

Impressed as fuck by @Cody_Nolove regardless of whether or not he wins this fight — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) December 31, 2016

Oh. My. God. The chin on Dom Cruz is fucking insane. #UFC207 — Iain Kidd (@iainkidd) December 31, 2016

Dropped Cruz but gloated instead of jumping on him. Still, handily starting to pull away. Wow. #UFC207 — The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) December 31, 2016

Dominick Cruz recovering from that punch. #UFC207 pic.twitter.com/2caKDgSxRY — Naya Rae Rodriguez (@NooberNaya) December 31, 2016

This is one of the most emasculating, shaming come-uppances I've ever seen a historic, elite MMA fighter get. Garbrandt is wilding on Cruz. — Jordan Breen (@jordanbreen) December 31, 2016

KNOCKDOWN CITY! Was that four knockdowns for Garbrandt in the fourth? TAM celebrating front row. Shades of TJ/Barao 1!!! — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 31, 2016

A class act, Cody Garbrandt puts the title around Maddux. Respect. #UFC207 — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) December 31, 2016

TJ Dillashaw in the back thinking please don't run this fight back right away. #UFC207 — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) December 31, 2016

Garbrandt: TJ Dillashaw, come try me mother fucker! #UFC207 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) December 31, 2016

Dominick Cruz never was very good … am I doing it right MMA trolls? Chin up champ, Cruz still one of the all time bests. Congrats to Cody. — Greg Savage (@TheSavageTruth) December 31, 2016

Definitely. Cruz lost that fight by deciding that he should be the one to come forward. Or rather, Garbrandt won by convincing him to do so. https://t.co/WuG4mKkNia — Connor Ruebusch (@BoxingBusch) December 31, 2016

"TJ Dillashaw? Come try me, motherfucker." That's a fucking fantastic line from Garbrandt. #UFC207 — Patrick Wyman (@Patrick_Wyman) December 31, 2016

Sad to say, but it looked like age and injuries finally caught up to Cruz. Looked heavier on his feet, reflexes just a bit slower. #UFC207 — Patrick Wyman (@Patrick_Wyman) December 31, 2016