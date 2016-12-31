Twitter Reacts To Ronda Rousey’s Knockout Loss

Twitter Reacts To Ronda Rousey’s Knockout Loss

By Josh Stillman
Photo by Mark J. Rebilas for USA TODAY Sports

UFC 207 went down from the T-Mobile Arena tonight (Friday, December 30, 2016) in the fight capital of the world, Las Vegas, Nevada. The event marked the return of Ronda Rousey, fighting for the first time in 13 months. She took on new champion Amanda Nunes, making her first defense of the title. It was an epic beatdown. Nunes beat the former champion from pillar to post from the very beginning. It was all over for Rousey in just 48 seconds, perhaps bringing her MMA career to a gruesome and uncermonious end.

The co-main event featured the men’s bantamweight championship, with Dominick Cruz defending against Cody “No Love” Garbrandt. Garbrandt put on a stellar performance in taking the title from Cruz by unanimous decision. Two close rounds gave way to two lop-sided ones for the challenger. Garbrandt knocked Cruz down three times in the fourth round to take a decisive lead on the scorecards, and the belt in the process.

See how Twitter reacted to these mind-blowing fights below:

https://twitter.com/TalkMMA/status/815073051498967040

