Twitter Reacts To Razor-Thin UFC 215 Main Event

Josh Stillman
Photo by Perry Nelson for USA TODAY Sports

UFC 215 went down from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada tonight (Saturday, September 9, 2017), headlined by a women’s bantamweight title rematch between champ Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko. The bout was nip-and-tuck throughout, as the two women engaged in a closely contested kickboxing battle bereft of any huge moments. Nunes took the first and fifth rounds on most scorecards, the latter behind a well-timed takedown after not shooting since the first. The challenger had her best round in the fourth, where she piled up the points as Nunes seemed to finally fade as many predicted. The second and third were extremely close. In the end, the belt stayed around Nunes’ waist via split decision.

After multiple main card fights fell out in the days and weeks leading up to fight night, the welterweight clash between former lightweight king Rafael dos Anjos and workhorse Neil Magny became the co-main event. RDA announced his presense to the rest of the welterweight top ten by submitting Magny with an arm-triangle in the very first round after systematically cutting through his guard.

See how MMA Twitter reacted to these exciting clashes below:

