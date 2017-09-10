Twitter Reacts To Razor-Thin UFC 215 Main Event

UFC 215 went down from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada tonight (Saturday, September 9, 2017), headlined by a women’s bantamweight title rematch between champ Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko. The bout was nip-and-tuck throughout, as the two women engaged in a closely contested kickboxing battle bereft of any huge moments. Nunes took the first and fifth rounds on most scorecards, the latter behind a well-timed takedown after not shooting since the first. The challenger had her best round in the fourth, where she piled up the points as Nunes seemed to finally fade as many predicted. The second and third were extremely close. In the end, the belt stayed around Nunes’ waist via split decision.

After multiple main card fights fell out in the days and weeks leading up to fight night, the welterweight clash between former lightweight king Rafael dos Anjos and workhorse Neil Magny became the co-main event. RDA announced his presense to the rest of the welterweight top ten by submitting Magny with an arm-triangle in the very first round after systematically cutting through his guard.

See how MMA Twitter reacted to these exciting clashes below:

Holy shit. People are LEAVING. ???? — midnite (@123midnite) September 10, 2017

a Bullet for a Lion ? — Jolassanda (@Jolassanda) September 10, 2017

Nunes coming off back to back stoppage wins against Miesha Tate & Ronda Rousey, and she's still the underdog That's how good Shevchenko is — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) September 10, 2017

Heart says Nunes, brain says Nunes. $$$. — The Naked Gambler (@NakedGambling) September 10, 2017

This is a dope fight. Really excited to see how the dynamic of the first fight plays out over 5 rounds. — Eric Stinton (@TombstoneStint) September 10, 2017

Valentina Shevchenko shows incredible composure in the Octagon. Huge asset against a fast starter like Nunes#UFC215 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) September 10, 2017

Nasal strip = cold, I can see it now ???? #UFC215 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 10, 2017

Amanda Nunes walks to a song with the word "Oxygen" in it, and nasal strip over nose. I'm thinking there's probably nothing to this … — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) September 10, 2017

Let's go ladies we want to see a good fight!! @UFC — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) September 10, 2017

I can see Shevchenko losing the first round or two, and then winning by decision. I think Nunes was lucky their first fight wasn't 5×5's. — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) September 10, 2017

Did Valentina Shevchenko have a dislocated finger? Looks like they popped it back into place during the break. — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) September 10, 2017

R3 was closest so far. I saw it for Nunes. 29-28 Lioness. Shevchenko needs to put more combinations together. She's sharp. Increase output. — Josh Gross (@yay_yee) September 10, 2017

I fucking love women's MMA — Lauren Murphy (@LaurenMurphyMMA) September 10, 2017

2-2? — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) September 10, 2017

3-1 Valentina Shevchenko easily #UFC215 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 10, 2017

We head to the final round!! 2-2? How we scoring this?! #UFC215 pic.twitter.com/P9RqkPyhpf — #UFC215 (@ufc) September 10, 2017

If this doesn't end in Round 5 I'm expecting plenty of post-fight controversy regardless of which way it goes. Incredible close fight. — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) September 10, 2017

I'll never watch this fight again (except any future research projects), but it's not THAT bad. — Suzanne Davis (@SoozieCuzie) September 10, 2017

Both fighters main strategy is counter strike and audience not like it. — Go Yamamoto (@shiroobi) September 10, 2017

Doozy of a fight to score. 3-2, but for who? I think Nunes gets the nod but very curious to hear these scorecards. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 10, 2017

Stats say Shevchenko landed 104 total strikes to 85 for Nunes. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) September 10, 2017

Crowd is now chanting "if you don't mind more action please", this is getting really ugly — smoogy (@smoogymma) September 10, 2017

Fan just threw his cup on the floor. Things getting way out of control. https://t.co/8Oy2jPbGnM — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) September 10, 2017

3-2 Valentina Shevchenko. Could it be 4-1 each cage/ takedown in the 4th no punches thrown! #UFC215 #andnew — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 10, 2017

I have it scored a robbery either way. — Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) September 10, 2017

Call it a draw, send everyone home happy. — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) September 10, 2017

They gonna have to have a third fight. Rounds 9, 10, and 11. — Lauren Murphy (@LaurenMurphyMMA) September 10, 2017

Can't say it was a robbery or a bad decision or anything. Just a really close fight. https://t.co/v0t9PHY89L — Eric Stinton (@TombstoneStint) September 10, 2017

ALL

HAIL

MAGNY — Jessica Hudnall (@LegKickTKO) September 10, 2017

I like to imagine RDA is such a big fan of Bloodsport that he always wants to watch it and his wife argues with him about it. #UFC215 — Justin Golightly (@SecretMovesMMA) September 10, 2017

All these new fancy pants @ufc outfits tonight…. — Alpha Cat Zingano (@CatZingano) September 10, 2017

RDA will try to pressure a guy with a 10 inch reach advantage. — Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) September 10, 2017

Who will get the red panty night, RDA or Magny? — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) September 10, 2017

Humble enough to go to a Maia seminar after losing to him, I always root for that dude. #UFC215 https://t.co/8o2RiuXyfi — Felix Falcon (@GavelPro) September 10, 2017

This should be my fight night ????

#UFC215 #UFCEdmonton — Francis NGannou (@francis_ngannou) September 10, 2017

Well, damn. Dos Anjos takes down Magny seconds into the first round. That’s all bad. #UFC215 — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) September 10, 2017

Do not fux with Dos Anjos on the ground. Effortless guard passing and submission setups. #UFC215 — Yellow Power Ranger (@Sugarhigh5me) September 10, 2017

Yikes !!!! Scary good bjj — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) September 10, 2017

That was an absolute mugging. Dos Anjos is absolutely elite, and in the absence of another challenger, give him a shot at Woodley. #UFC215 — Patrick Wyman (@Patrick_Wyman) September 10, 2017

First round finish!!@RdosAnjosMMA gets the first round sub at #UFC215!! RDA making a welterweight run! pic.twitter.com/INcYw92sam — #UFC215 (@ufc) September 10, 2017

No one will talk about it but RDA's pass to mount is awesome and one of my favorites. — Jed Meshew, Esq. (@JedKMeshew) September 10, 2017

Man, Dos Anjos just put the welterweight division on notice #UFC215 — Jon Fuentes (@JonFuentesMMA) September 10, 2017

RDA-Woodley? If they considered him instead of Maia, gotta wonder if he's up there already. — Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) September 10, 2017

Give me RDA vs. Lawler. — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) September 10, 2017