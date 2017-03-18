Twitter Reacts To Nasty Finishes At UFC Fight Night 107

UFC Fight Night 107 went down from the O2 Arena in London, England this afternoon (Saturday, March 18, 2017), headlined by a light heavyweight clash between Jimi Manuwa and Corey Anderson. The hometown favorite Manuwa made quick work of “Overtime”, finishing with a pair of left hooks in the very first round. The first put Anderson on wobbly legs and into retreat mode, but Manuwa calmly followed him along the fence and uncorked the second. It caught Anderson clean, sending him unconscious, face-first to the canvas. Manuwa walked calmly away.

The co-headliner saw welterweight action fighter Alan Jouban battle karate and grappling specialist Gunnar Nelson. Jouban had early success on the feet but was taken down and mounted in the first. Nelson would not need his wrestling in round two, however. A straight right crashed into Jouban’s face and completely took away his equilibrium. Nelson followed it with a head kick, then snapped Jouban to the floor and locked up a fight-finishing guillotine choke.

See how Twitter reacted to these scraps below:

Beastin 25/8 forever. I don't care. Best nickname in MMA history. — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) March 18, 2017

I actually think Corey Anderson is a smart, skilled fighter with upside in an awful division. But… His chin sucks. It's really unfortunate. — Fury's Fight Picks (@FurysFightPicks) March 18, 2017

What an interesting moment. Alexander Gustafsson, the man who knocked out Jimi Manuwa in the O2 Arena is in his corner tonight. #UFCLondon — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) March 18, 2017

Just realized Beastin' 25/8 is not literally possible. — John S. Nash (@heynottheface) March 18, 2017

A UFC main event ending before 8pm? #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/4bKUGq5Odq — Champions MMA (@ChampionsFight) March 18, 2017

Oh, my. — John Morgan (@MMAjunkieJohn) March 18, 2017

JESUS! That is some scary power. Didn't even load up. I hope Anderson is ok. #UFCLondon — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) March 18, 2017

Manuwa just got sick of that shit. Ended it. — Derek (@ricketyoldshack) March 18, 2017

The walk away finish!!!!!! Would bring a tear to Mark Hunt's eye. #UFCLondon — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) March 18, 2017

???????????????????????? — GILBERT BURNS (@GilbertDurinho) March 18, 2017

I've always told @iainkidd & @mookiealexander that it's bad luck to change your nickname. Proof positive right here. #UFCLondon — Stephie Haynes (@CrooklynMMA) March 18, 2017

I was about to say great post-fight but.. Yeah, welcome to current era of mixed martial arts. #UFCLondon — Dan Tom (@TheMMAnalyst) March 18, 2017

Now Jimi Manuwa is calling for the winner of DC-Rumble for the UFC 205-lbs title. pic.twitter.com/SqdIqeZQw2 — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) March 18, 2017

Afterwards, Manuwa says he wants the winner of DC-Rumble and … David Haye. In a boxing match. Throw that on the May-Mac undercard, yeah? — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 18, 2017

Dan Hardy thinks Jon Jones should fight Jimi Manuwa upon his return. Jesus Christ. #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/sueV4vIZZ3 — Jonathan Snowden (@JESnowden) March 18, 2017

Gunnar Nelson is an emotional wreck going into this fight after Brad Pickett's emotional retirement. #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/U7e65mA5DI — Justin Golightly (@SecretMovesMMA) March 18, 2017

Versace model Alan Jouban walking out to "Gangster's Paradise" by Coolio is somehow oddly fitting. #UFCLondon — MiddleEasy (@MiddleEasy) March 18, 2017

That face you make when the team you had winning #MarchMadness gets bounced in the second round .. #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/iV6yy8zQtC — UFC (@ufc) March 18, 2017

Nelson be like, let’s get this over with so I can get back to bed. — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) March 18, 2017

You're just gonna let him pass your guard like that, bro? #UFCLondon — Yellow Power Ranger (@Sugarhigh5me) March 18, 2017

I'm expecting a mount position. — Suzanne Davis (@SoozieCuzie) March 18, 2017

Jouban chewing Nelson up on the feet, Nelson chewing up Jouban on the ground. 10-9 Nelson in the first. #UFCLondon — Patrick Wyman (@Patrick_Wyman) March 18, 2017

ice cold Gunni – excellent 🙂 — Jolassanda (@Jolassanda) March 18, 2017

Gunnar kills Jouban with a massive left, headkick and chokes him the FO #UFCLondon sensational — Jim Edwards (@MMA_Jim) March 18, 2017

Goddamn. Gunnar Nelson rocks Alan Jouban and then wraps his neck up into the guillotine choke forcing the tap. Beautiful. #UFCLondon — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) March 18, 2017

Enjoy your $50k, Gunnar Nelson. My dude. — Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) March 18, 2017

Gunnar Nelson vs. Stephen Thompson in Dublin. Do it UFC. — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) March 18, 2017