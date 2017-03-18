Twitter Reacts To Nasty Finishes At UFC Fight Night 107

By Josh Stillman -
Photo by Per Haljestam for USA TODAY Sports

UFC Fight Night 107 went down from the O2 Arena in London, England this afternoon (Saturday, March 18, 2017), headlined by a light heavyweight clash between Jimi Manuwa and Corey Anderson. The hometown favorite Manuwa made quick work of “Overtime”, finishing with a pair of left hooks in the very first round. The first put Anderson on wobbly legs and into retreat mode, but Manuwa calmly followed him along the fence and uncorked the second. It caught Anderson clean, sending him unconscious, face-first to the canvas. Manuwa walked calmly away.

The co-headliner saw welterweight action fighter Alan Jouban battle karate and grappling specialist Gunnar Nelson. Jouban had early success on the feet but was taken down and mounted in the first. Nelson would not need his wrestling in round two, however. A straight right crashed into Jouban’s face and completely took away his equilibrium. Nelson followed it with a head kick, then snapped Jouban to the floor and locked up a fight-finishing guillotine choke.

See how Twitter reacted to these scraps below:

