Twitter Reacts To Final Stop Of Mayweather vs. McGregor World Tour

The last stop on the Mayweather/McGregor world tour is over, and what a trip it’s been.

Both men have traded barbs all week starting with their first tour stop in Los Angeles on Monday. The press conferences has gotten progressively more outrageous, and the London stop was no different.

McGregor seemed to have more fan support throughout the world tour, which has been a fixture in both sports and mainstream media since it kicked off on Monday.

Mayweather and McGregor will finally throw down on August 26 in Las Vegas.

Chexk out what Twitter had to say about today’s last tour stop!

Fuck this guy. Mr Showtime is universally hated. #MayMacWorldTour — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) July 14, 2017

I've never been more ashamed in myself than I am right now… just spent 10-15 min of my life watching the #maymacworldtour . #myeyeshurt — Corey Anderson UFC (@CoreyA_MMA) July 14, 2017

Some of these media people need to ask better questions this is ridiculous lol — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) July 14, 2017

Wow let's see if @FloydMayweather and co can come back from this tongue lashing by @TheNotoriousMMA — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) July 14, 2017