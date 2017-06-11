Home UFC Twitter Reacts To Knockout-Filled UFC Fight Night 110

Twitter Reacts To Knockout-Filled UFC Fight Night 110

By
Josh Stillman
-
0
SHARE
Photo by Simon Watts for USA TODAY Sports

UFC Fight Night 110 went down tonight (Saturday, June 10, 2017) from Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. The main event saw ranked heavyweight sluggers Derrick Lewis and Mark Hunt bang it out.

The co-main event pit unlikely rising middleweight contender Dan Kelly against Derek Brunson.

See how Twitter reacted to these exciting scraps:

NEXT: Derek Brunson vs. Dan Kelly Full Fight Video Highlights

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR