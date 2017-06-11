Twitter Reacts To Knockout-Filled UFC Fight Night 110

UFC Fight Night 110 went down tonight (Saturday, June 10, 2017) from Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. The main event saw ranked heavyweight sluggers Derrick Lewis and Mark Hunt bang it out.

The co-main event pit unlikely rising middleweight contender Dan Kelly against Derek Brunson.

See how Twitter reacted to these exciting scraps:

Lewis vs Hunt!!! It's here!! Think about that. Derrick Lewis…. Mark Hunt… In a fist fight. Clash of the..ah fuck it, let's do this shit! — Anthony Smith (@lionheartsmith) June 11, 2017

Derrick Lewis covered in perspiration backstage. Either from a warmup or meat sweats. Won't judge either way. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) June 11, 2017

This is Mark Hunt's first pro fight in his native New Zealand. Crazy. — Nick Baldwin (@NickUFC) June 11, 2017

???????????? — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) June 11, 2017

MARK HUNT BY FLYING GOGOPLATA! — UFC YouTube Comments (@UFC_YT_Comments) June 11, 2017

Heavy cheers for Mark Hunt at home. Interesting booking w/ all that's unfolding in the background. Derrick Lewis looking to score a big win. — Josh Gross (@yay_yee) June 11, 2017

Over 530 lbs in the cage, with both men weighing exactly at the jigglyweight limit. — Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) June 11, 2017

Never forget that with either victory or defeat, it's almost assuredly impossible to separate Hunt's battles with the UFC from the result. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) June 11, 2017

This Fight status: im stress barfin — Jessica Hudnall (@LegKickTKO) June 11, 2017

Lewis joked after the Browne fight that he had to go to the bathroom but he really broke his ribs in the fight. Hunt targeting the body now. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 11, 2017

UFC Fight Night pic.twitter.com/mK1LUg3VBX — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 11, 2017

3 to 5 more leg kicks and Hunt would finish him I think — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) June 11, 2017

Crazy to think Hunt is 43. What a timeless legend. #UFCAuckkland — The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) June 11, 2017

Mark Hunt's reaction to his corner's advice is pretty much just "shut the fuck up, I got this." — The Naked Gambler (@NakedGambling) June 11, 2017

Mark Hunt: "I know Derrick Lewis is from the hood, but this is my hood." Legend. #UFCAuckland — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) June 11, 2017

Lewis said I win Arlovski because he's old with 37 but Mark Hunt 43 years old beat he like a baby ???????????? — Francis NGannou (@francis_ngannou) June 11, 2017

Hunt: Derrick is a tough guy, I respect him because he doesn't do steroids. We all need to band together to get steroids out of our sport. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 11, 2017

Good work by #Hunto – Patient, measured and strategic against one of the biggest punchers in the sport. #UFCAuckland — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) June 11, 2017

Shocker! Derrick Lewis says this is most likely his last fight. Wow! Says he has been dealing with a bad back since 2011 — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) June 11, 2017

Noooooo, Derek Lewis don't leave MMA! #UFCAuckland — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) June 11, 2017

The Black Beast retired? What? What the fuck? #UFCAuckland — MiddleEasy (@MiddleEasy) June 11, 2017

I want to be selfish & appeal to @Thebeast_ufc about his pending retirement, but this is a brutal business. Do you, Mr. Lewis. #UFCAuckland — Stephie Haynes (@CrooklynMMA) June 11, 2017

Let's go Dad bod Dan! #UFCAuckland — MMA GIFS (@mma_gifs_) June 11, 2017

Dan Kelly is waddling proof that you don't need knee ligaments to win in the UFC at a high level — smoogy (@smoogymma) June 11, 2017

"Dan Kelly will never win a UFC title." Me: pic.twitter.com/KxrTYK0xxD — Justin Faux (@justinfauxmma) June 11, 2017

Can Brett Farve prove the oddsmakers wrong once again? It's no secret I hope so, but I do think this is an uphill battle for him. — Anthony Smith (@lionheartsmith) June 11, 2017

Derek Brunson has never won a fight outside of the good old USofA. — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) June 11, 2017

What the hell is Brett Favre doing here? I'm in town to play the Dolphins, dumbass. #UFCAuckland — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) June 11, 2017

Whatever happens here, Judo Dan vs. Vitor next. #BadBodsOnTour — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) June 11, 2017

Remember: at any point of this fight, Dad Dan can threaten to "Turn this car around". #dadjoke1 #judoDan #UFCAuckland — The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) June 11, 2017

Brett favres older brother vs Brunson next — Chris Wade (@CWadeMMA) June 11, 2017

Eagerly awaiting the day when Dan Kelly comes out wearing a brace that covers his entire body. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) June 11, 2017

Derek Brunson's last five wins in the UFC have now come by first-round knockout. Wow. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 11, 2017

Holy piss! Derek Brunson just put Daniel Kelly in a place. Near-perfect left for the knockdown + just as accurate w/ ground strikes. Damn. — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) June 11, 2017

All my fears realized. I guess that's freeing in a way, you know? OK, bring out the big fellas & let's never think of this again. — Chad Dundas (@chaddundas) June 11, 2017

It's sad that Adam West died twice today #UFCAuckland — Jason Nawara (@JasonNawara) June 11, 2017

Kelly is ultra tough but that only gets ya so far. Hats off for what's he's done this far. I look forward to seeing Brunson someday — Anthony Smith (@lionheartsmith) June 11, 2017

Brunson vs. Shoeface? I can dig it. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) June 11, 2017