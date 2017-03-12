Twitter Reacts To Knockout-Filled UFC Fight Night 106

By Josh Stillman -
Photo by Jason Silva for USA TODAY Sports

UFC Fight Night 106 went down tonight (Saturday, March 11, 2017) from the Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil. The headliner saw hometown hero and MMA legend Vitor Belfort throw hands with new middleweight contender Kelvin Gastelum. Unfortunately for the hometown crowd, it didn’t end well for “The Phenom”.

Belfort was good for his early trademark blitz. He cracked Gastelum with hard left hands, but the former welterweight was undeterred. He dropped Belfort with a straight left and pounced for the finish, but the Brazilian would survive and regain his feet. Gastelum wrapped it up soon after, though. He punctuated a combination with another cross, and this time, Belfort would not recover. The win might be the most significant of the former TUF winner’s career.

The co-main event featured another Brazilian MMA icon, Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, fighting for his third straight win against New York-based slugger Gian Villante. Rua would fare better than his Brazilian compatriot.

Shogun continually found a home for his overhand right, scoring throughout the abbreviated contest. But the bout was not without adversity. Villante stunned Rua on multiple occasions but failed to capitalize. Villante’s chin held up well under the constant barrage of right hands he absorbed, but a straight in round two snapped his head around and buckled his legs. Shogun followed up masterfully, polishing off his American foe with a head kick and a final volley of powerful hooks and uppercuts. With the win, Rua could find himself an unlikely member of the light heavyweight top five (he was #6 coming in).

See how MMA Twitter reacted to these electrifying bouts below:

