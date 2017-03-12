Twitter Reacts To Knockout-Filled UFC Fight Night 106

UFC Fight Night 106 went down tonight (Saturday, March 11, 2017) from the Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil. The headliner saw hometown hero and MMA legend Vitor Belfort throw hands with new middleweight contender Kelvin Gastelum. Unfortunately for the hometown crowd, it didn’t end well for “The Phenom”.

Belfort was good for his early trademark blitz. He cracked Gastelum with hard left hands, but the former welterweight was undeterred. He dropped Belfort with a straight left and pounced for the finish, but the Brazilian would survive and regain his feet. Gastelum wrapped it up soon after, though. He punctuated a combination with another cross, and this time, Belfort would not recover. The win might be the most significant of the former TUF winner’s career.

The co-main event featured another Brazilian MMA icon, Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, fighting for his third straight win against New York-based slugger Gian Villante. Rua would fare better than his Brazilian compatriot.

Shogun continually found a home for his overhand right, scoring throughout the abbreviated contest. But the bout was not without adversity. Villante stunned Rua on multiple occasions but failed to capitalize. Villante’s chin held up well under the constant barrage of right hands he absorbed, but a straight in round two snapped his head around and buckled his legs. Shogun followed up masterfully, polishing off his American foe with a head kick and a final volley of powerful hooks and uppercuts. With the win, Rua could find himself an unlikely member of the light heavyweight top five (he was #6 coming in).

See how MMA Twitter reacted to these electrifying bouts below:

Reminder that Kelvin Gastelum had yet to start kindergarten when Vitor Belfort had his first fight in the UFC #UFCFortaleza — Patrick Wyman (@Patrick_Wyman) March 12, 2017

Reminder that Gastelum was 15 when Vitor pissed hot for the first Hendo fight then blatantly disobeyed his suspension by fighting in England https://t.co/wfYGht4AQW — Jordan Breen (@jordanbreen) March 12, 2017

20 yrs after making his @ufc debut & Belfort is still at it = pretty freakin remarkable. Tough fight here against Gastelum tho #UFCFortaleza — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) March 12, 2017

Fun fact: Abraham Lincoln attended Vitor's first fight. Neat. #UFCFortaleza — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) March 12, 2017

*vitor looks shitty* "Belfort looks to have aged considerably in there" – anik no shit, it's daylight savings, he's instantly 1 hour older — Jessica Hudnall (@LegKickTKO) March 12, 2017

Hey, Vitor's haircut is an improvement. So there's that. #UFCFortaleza — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) March 12, 2017

I have a feeling this is about to end very badly… #UFCFortaleza pic.twitter.com/gW71gQPRGW — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) March 12, 2017

Vitor looking good. Moving his feet, throwing heat. Not getting crazy. Good signs for the veteran so far. — Connor Ruebusch (@BoxingBusch) March 12, 2017

MOAR LIEK SLEEPTOR BELSNORE — Suzanne Davis (@SoozieCuzie) March 12, 2017

Release Vitor. Let's get him back on the gimmick and in @RIZINFF. LETS HAVE SOME FUCKIN FUN. — FrontRowBrian (@FrontRowBrian) March 12, 2017

Master division needed — Jolassanda (@Jolassanda) March 12, 2017

Gastelum is a dang tank. #UFCFortaleza — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) March 12, 2017

Kelvin teleported a demure Japanese crowd into the arena with that KO — Jessica Hudnall (@LegKickTKO) March 12, 2017

Gastelum is compiling quite the hit list at 25 years old. #UFCFortaleza — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) March 12, 2017

I like Villante's volume but his patterns can be predictable as he's most hittable to crosses & uppercuts, Rua's best punches. #UFCFortaleza https://t.co/yCm24bnTlW — Dan Tom (@TheMMAnalyst) March 12, 2017

Remember when Shogun threw knees and kicks??? #UFCFortaleza — The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) March 12, 2017

Remember when Shogun's knees worked? Those were the days. — The Naked Gambler (@NakedGambling) March 12, 2017

Between Overeem and Shogun right now, I'm starting to think chins can regrow #UFCFortaleza — Anthony Walker (@thegr8bigdaddy) March 12, 2017

I like this fight ????#UFCFortaleza — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) March 12, 2017

Oh shit Yamasaki? Someone will die. — Swingin 25/8 (@Swiingin) March 12, 2017

Except the kid is playing one-on-one with one of the other fathers. Or grandfathers. https://t.co/l4YdTW3eKk — Jordan Breen (@jordanbreen) March 12, 2017

Huge shots. No defense. Good chins. ????????‍♂️???? #UFCFortaleza — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) March 12, 2017

Shogun never die. — Luke Thomas (@SBNLukeThomas) March 12, 2017