Twitter Reacts To Holly Holm’s Shocking Knockout

UFC Fight Night 111 emanated from Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore this morning (Saturday, June 17, 2017). The headliner saw former bantamweight champion Holly Holm try to right the ship against former title challenger Bethe Correia. She did so in emphatic fashion.

After a slow-paced first two rounds, referee Marc Goddard warned both Holm and Correia for timidity, calling for more action. It came early in the third. Correia waved Holm on, and Holm obliged, throwing a question mark kick that dropped Correia to her seat. One follow-up punch on the dazed Brazilian put her out completely, giving Holm the much-needed victory.

In the co-main event, former heavyweight titlist Andrei Arlovski looked to halt his own losing streak against up-and-comer Marcin Tybura. He would not be as lucky.

Tybura caught a kick from Arlovski in the opening frame, advanced position, and dropped ground and pound for the second half of the round. But Arlovski hung tough and gutted it out, even climbing to his feet and hurting the exhausted Pole in the closing seconds. Round two was slow-paced as both men were very tired, Arlovski for absorbing a bad beating and Tybura for dishing it out. “Tybur” would get a critical takedown in the third round and ride out the rest of the round in dominant positions. He didn’t have enough left in the tank to go for the finish, however. He had to settle for a unanimous decision victory, while Arlovski fell to 0-5 in his last five fights.

See how Twitter reacted to UFC Singapore below:

I don't wanna even say it. We're about to get 25 mins of HUP HUP strike and bike aren't we. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 17, 2017

IF Holly still has the desire to train and fight to her best ability, this is an easy fight for her. Perfect stylistic match. #UFCSingapore — Iain Kidd (@iainkidd) June 17, 2017

This is such a weird headliner for a Singapore card. Or really any card, for that matter. Hopefully we get a surprise barn-burner. — Dann Stupp (@DannStupp) June 17, 2017

And in the shocker of the day, Holm changes her walkout music. Loved that old tune. This is big. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 17, 2017

Despite the great use of Led Zeppelin, we are still #TeamBetch pic.twitter.com/WInbrvoQBt — MiddleEasy (@MiddleEasy) June 17, 2017

Everyone has a gameplan until they're face to face with death. Bethe's lasso sword drag may completely psyche Holly out. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 17, 2017

SOMEBODY TOUCH SOMEBODY — midnite (@123midnite) June 17, 2017

Bethe trying to out-wait the counterstriker to counter her counter. #UFCSingapore — The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) June 17, 2017

Wow, referee tells Holm and Correia, I respect the game plan, but you have to make something happen — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) June 17, 2017

Marc Goddard is a hero! — Mike Chiappetta MMA (@MikeChiappetta) June 17, 2017

Marc Goddard, to both Holm and Correia, just now. pic.twitter.com/QSQUgIFEJF — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) June 17, 2017

Bethe waved her in and Holm destroyed her with a head-kick!!! #UFCSingapore — The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) June 17, 2017

Oh Bethe, you'll regret calling her on like that. — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) June 17, 2017

Well, well, well! Holly Holm after nothing happens for two rounds, knocks out Bethe Correia with a head kick! Well done. — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) June 17, 2017

Absolutely beautiful headkick KO by Holly Holm in third. She's back. The perfect finish for her to get on track again. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 17, 2017

Coach Edmund just had a flashback and started screaming "NOOOOO" at the TV. — Chase Sherman (@ChaseShermanUFC) June 17, 2017

According to my father, only Polish women are good at MMA. The men are useless. — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) June 17, 2017

Andrei Arlovski about to make his 23rd UFC heavyweight appearance, the 2nd most in history behind Frank Mir (27) #UFCSingapore — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) June 17, 2017

boooo someone nicked his hat 🙁 — Jim Edwards (@MMA_Jim) June 17, 2017

I picked Andrei Arlovski here mostly for sentimental reasons and I don't care if I end up being wrong. pic.twitter.com/eJWdLHMtqf — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) June 17, 2017

Time for Tybura to pay up #UFCSingapore pic.twitter.com/VzhZnbZmPq — MMA GIFS (@mma_gifs_) June 17, 2017

Heavy weights up baby!! Who you got?? — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) June 17, 2017

The Arlovski stall… legendary. — Dan Tom (@TheMMAnalyst) June 17, 2017

Tybura's with that Hummer size gas tank. #UFCSingapore — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) June 17, 2017

PITBULLLLLLLLLLLLL… the original 🙂 — Stephie Haynes (@CrooklynMMA) June 17, 2017

Arlovski on the verge of his 5th straight loss, and summons everything to escape and pours it on Tybura late. That was heroic stuff. — Mike Chiappetta MMA (@MikeChiappetta) June 17, 2017

Andrei Arlovski you tough son of a gun…. — Todd Grisham (@GrishamMMA) June 17, 2017

WE WANT COVINGTON BACK!!! — Jim Edwards (@MMA_Jim) June 17, 2017

I thought Arlovski spared himself a 10-8 R1 by clearly hurting Tybura. He's about to lose R3 so it doesn't matter. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 17, 2017

Heavyweights are the worst. — Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) June 17, 2017