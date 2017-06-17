Home UFC Twitter Reacts To Holly Holm’s Shocking Knockout

Photo by David McIntyre for USA TODAY Sports

UFC Fight Night 111 emanated from Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore this morning (Saturday, June 17, 2017). The headliner saw former bantamweight champion Holly Holm try to right the ship against former title challenger Bethe Correia. She did so in emphatic fashion.

After a slow-paced first two rounds, referee Marc Goddard warned both Holm and Correia for timidity, calling for more action. It came early in the third. Correia waved Holm on, and Holm obliged, throwing a question mark kick that dropped Correia to her seat. One follow-up punch on the dazed Brazilian put her out completely, giving Holm the much-needed victory.

In the co-main event, former heavyweight titlist Andrei Arlovski looked to halt his own losing streak against up-and-comer Marcin Tybura. He would not be as lucky.

Tybura caught a kick from Arlovski in the opening frame, advanced position, and dropped ground and pound for the second half of the round. But Arlovski hung tough and gutted it out, even climbing to his feet and hurting the exhausted Pole in the closing seconds. Round two was slow-paced as both men were very tired, Arlovski for absorbing a bad beating and Tybura for dishing it out. “Tybur” would get a critical takedown in the third round and ride out the rest of the round in dominant positions. He didn’t have enough left in the tank to go for the finish, however. He had to settle for a unanimous decision victory, while Arlovski fell to 0-5 in his last five fights.

