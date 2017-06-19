Twitter Reacts To Germaine De Randamie Being Stripped Of Title

Earlier today (June 19, 2017), it was announced by the UFC that Germaine de Randamie had been stripped of her featherweight title and that Cris Cyborg and Megan Anderson would do battle at July 29’s UFC 214 from Anaheim, California for the now vacant 145-pound strap.

The move was somewhat expected, as de Randamie had expressed no interest in fighting Cyborg, while also expressing her interest in dropping back down to 135 pounds. When reacting to the news, however, she was quite surprised.

Check out how Twitter reacted below:

The fact that I am fighting @MeganA_mma in 40 days 4 the @UFC belt just proves @shanknapp and @InvictaFights has always put the fighters 1st — #UFC214 #LetsGoChamp (@criscyborg) June 19, 2017

I didn’t make the @UFC give me a title shot by winning. My fans made the @ufc give me a shot at the belt by forming #CyborgNation RU on it? — #UFC214 #LetsGoChamp (@criscyborg) June 19, 2017

.I cannot thank @shanknapp enough for allowing this opportunity. She is one of the best people and promoters I’ve ever met. ???????? https://t.co/5gU0e4PDW2 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) June 19, 2017

Maybe she didn’t know UFC was announcing it today, but of course she knew. This has been coming for awhile. https://t.co/cjyVWBOMGh — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 19, 2017

Back to work for @megana_mma! The champ champ is coming! ???? https://t.co/8uv9paPMH7 — James Krause (@TheJamesKrause) June 19, 2017

Give @shanknapp a ton of credit. She’s produced a plethora of talent over 5 years, often to see them poached. Yet she keeps chugging along. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 19, 2017

Can’t be easy, especially when Anderson has become one of IFC’s best and is main eventing in July. Respect to Shannon for not roadblocking. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 19, 2017

And I don’t believe GDR is “scared” of anyone. 48-0 in MT, 7-3 against good comp. in MMA. But I find it hard to believe this was a shock. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 19, 2017