Twitter Reacts To Germaine De Randamie Being Stripped Of Title

Earlier today (June 19, 2017), it was announced by the UFC that Germaine de Randamie had been stripped of her featherweight title and that Cris Cyborg and Megan Anderson would do battle at July 29’s UFC 214 from Anaheim, California for the now vacant 145-pound strap.

The move was somewhat expected, as de Randamie had expressed no interest in fighting Cyborg, while also expressing her interest in dropping back down to 135 pounds. When reacting to the news, however, she was quite surprised.

Check out how Twitter reacted below:

