Twitter Reacts To Finish-Laden UFC On FOX 24

By Josh Stillman -
Photo by Ron Chenoy for USA TODAY Sports

UFC on FOX 24 went down tonight (Saturday, April 15, 2017) from the Sprint Center in Kansas City, MO. The main event featured the top pound-for-pound fighter in MMA, Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson, attempting to tie Anderson Silva’s consecutive title defense record at 10. Brazilian contender Wilson Reis stood in his way, but not for long.

Johnson made it look easy, dancing cirlces around the challenger, battering Reis with kicks and punches. The champion was in control of every phase as Reis struggled to keep up and land anything more than occasional leg kicks. By round three, Reis was spent, and Johnson moved in for the kill. A knee to the body dropped an off-balance Reis and DJ pounced. Ground and pound followed as Johnson advanced to mount, then immediately snatched the fight-ending armbar. When Johnson next steps into the cage, he’ll be trying to break Silva’s long-standing record.

The co-main event was a strawweight contenders scrap between “Thug” Rose Namajunas and Michelle “The Karate Hottie” Waterson. Namajunas walked through Waterson’s kicks on the feet, reveresed a head-and-arm throw to take Waterson’s back in round one, and dropped her foe with a nasty head kick in round two. Waterson recovered to some extent, but “Thug” Rose gave her no room to breathe. Namajunas jumped on Waterson’s back as she tried to stand, and finished it with the choke soon after.

Finally, former welterweight Robert Whittaker announced himself as a potential title challenger in a crowded middleweight division with an emphatic TKO over top contender Jacare Souza. The Brazilian failed to get the fight into his wheelhouse on the ground, and Whittaker made him pay. A head kick wobbled Jacare, and Whittaker followed up with punches and elbows that forced referee Mario Yamasaki to step in on Jacare’s behalf. In the aftermath, Whittaker called for a fight with Michael Bisping, who he was scheduled to fight last year before injury nixed the fight.

See how Twitter reacted to these pivotal fights below:

