Twitter Reacts To Emphatic Rodriguez Win

UFC Fight Night 103 (also called UFC Phoenix) popped off tonight (Sunday, January 15, 2017) from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Former two-division champion and MMA legend BJ Penn made his oft-delayed return to the cage against dynamic featherweight prospect Yair Rodriguez. It did not go well.
Penn tried to pressure early on but got cracked by a head kick, and things went downhill from there. Penn became tentative to engage, falling right into the Mexican’s phenom’s hands. Without Penn in his face or threatening takedowns, Rodriguez was free to tee off with the full depth of his kicking arsenal. He battered Penn for most of round two, but BJ’s toughness let him see a second round.
There, Rodriguez closed things in short order. A front kick and a right hand dropped Penn, and referee John McCarthy intervened on Penn’s behalf soon after. With that, Penn’s long-awaited return was spoiled.
In the co-headliner, post-fight bonus king Joe Lauzon battled leg-lock specialist and former Bellator top-contender Marcin Held. The two engaged in a close fight, but most thought Held took it with superior wrestling. Held’s jab and the threat of the takedown stymied the normally uber-aggressive Lauzon. But it was the long-time Octagon vet who emerged with the split decision. Lauzon shook his head as the decision was read and stated that he though Held won in his post-fight interview.
