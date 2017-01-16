Twitter Reacts To Emphatic Rodriguez Win

UFC Fight Night 103 (also called UFC Phoenix) popped off tonight (Sunday, January 15, 2017) from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Former two-division champion and MMA legend BJ Penn made his oft-delayed return to the cage against dynamic featherweight prospect Yair Rodriguez. It did not go well.

Penn tried to pressure early on but got cracked by a head kick, and things went downhill from there. Penn became tentative to engage, falling right into the Mexican’s phenom’s hands. Without Penn in his face or threatening takedowns, Rodriguez was free to tee off with the full depth of his kicking arsenal. He battered Penn for most of round two, but BJ’s toughness let him see a second round.

There, Rodriguez closed things in short order. A front kick and a right hand dropped Penn, and referee John McCarthy intervened on Penn’s behalf soon after. With that, Penn’s long-awaited return was spoiled.

In the co-headliner, post-fight bonus king Joe Lauzon battled leg-lock specialist and former Bellator top-contender Marcin Held. The two engaged in a close fight, but most thought Held took it with superior wrestling. Held’s jab and the threat of the takedown stymied the normally uber-aggressive Lauzon. But it was the long-time Octagon vet who emerged with the split decision. Lauzon shook his head as the decision was read and stated that he though Held won in his post-fight interview.

See how Twitter reacted to these action-packed fights below:

BJ Penn just arrived at the arena #ufcphoenix pic.twitter.com/GawfKAi06L — MMA on the Rocks (@MMAontheRocks) January 16, 2017

Just in: CONFIDENT BJ Penn is who showed up tonight as per Anik. #ufcphoenix — MiddleEasy (@MiddleEasy) January 16, 2017

This is either gonna be really sad to watch or really surprising to watch. #UFCPhoenix — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) January 16, 2017

HOLY FUCK! bj's actually bending his knees!!! — Jessica Hudnall (@LegKickTKO) January 16, 2017

I wish BJ's chin was worse so we wouldn't still be watching this. — Suzanne Davis (@SoozieCuzie) January 16, 2017

Throw in the towel. Please. ???? #UFCPhoenix — Yellow Power Ranger (@Sugarhigh5me) January 16, 2017

BJ Penn doesn't deserve this kind of punishment. — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) January 16, 2017

First round, all Rodriguez. At least for that round, Rodriguez showed that the gap between him and Penn is much greater than 14 years. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 16, 2017

If I'm BJ's corner, I've got a towel on standby to throw in during R2. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 16, 2017

Damn!! Sucks to see the legend getting smashed like this. Breaks my damn heart. — Phillipe Nover (@PhillipeNover) January 16, 2017

That made me super uncomfortable. — esther lin (@allelbows) January 16, 2017

That was….

No surprises there. I think it was a big ask for him to take on such a dangerous kid. Someone like Barao would be better. #UFCPhoenix — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) January 16, 2017

For the love of our MMA pioneers, Penn shouldn't fight another young cat again. Or give him someone his age or at the end of their career ???? — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) January 16, 2017

Gonna try to put that decision in the back of my head because JOE MOTHER FUCKING LAUZON IS NEXT!!! #UFCPhoenix — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) January 16, 2017

Awwww yeah! @JoeLauzon time! Win or lose this dude always delivers. #UFCPhoenix — Karyn Bryant (@KarynBryant) January 16, 2017

Was very intrigued by Lauzon x Held the moment it was announced. Love this matchmaking. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 16, 2017

Well, this fight rules. — Luke Thomas (@SBNLukeThomas) January 16, 2017

Joseph Fucking Violence — Brett Awesome (@BrettAwesome) January 16, 2017

OH MY JOE LAUZON YOU SAVAGE — Adel Brkić (@AdelBrkic) January 16, 2017

Held – Lauzon grapple-orgy. ???? #UFCPhoenix — Yellow Power Ranger (@Sugarhigh5me) January 16, 2017

Joe Lauzon is the most violent nerd this side of Bruce Banner#UFCPhoenix — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) January 16, 2017

Joe Lauzon is ear for ear the toughest fighter in the UFC. #ufcphoenix — MMA Roasted (@MMARoasted) January 16, 2017

Big respect to Lauzon for admitting he thinks he lost — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) January 16, 2017

That interview was another reason why it's impossible to not like Joe Lauzon. What a guy. #UFCPhoenix — MMA GIFS (@mma_gifs_) January 16, 2017

#Respect to @JoeLauzon for keeping it real in his post fight interview. ???????? — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) January 16, 2017

Joe Lauzon is all class. — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) January 16, 2017

Joe Lauzon is perhaps the most honest fighter in the UFC. — Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) January 16, 2017

Wow what a good guy Lauzon is. #ufcphoenix — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) January 16, 2017