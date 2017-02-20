Twitter Reacts To Derrick Lewis’ Huge Comeback Knockout

UFC Fight Night 105 went down tonight (Sunday, February 19, 2017) from the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. The main event saw top-ten heavyweights duke it out, as Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis locked horns with Travis “Hapa” Browne.

Browne had a great deal of success with body kicks right out of the gate, hurting Lewis with his first snapping front kick to the gut. Lewis dropped his hands and grimaced on multiple occasions as Browne continued to work the body. He even had to turn his back on several occasions. Browne stayed patient and didn’t charge in for the finish. That ultimately proved his undoing.

Lewis wouldn’t concede kicking range in round two. At the first opportunity, he turned Browne onto the fence and unloaded with a barrage of haymakers. Browne survived but gave up a couple takedowns as he tried to escape close-range fight. After the second takedown, Browne once again got to his feet but was met with more bombs from “The Black Beast”. Browne hit the deck, and Lewis made sure he stayed there, putting him to sleep with one final salvo of cinder-block fists. And as has become his custom, Lewis delivered a gem of a post-fight speech.

In the co-headliner, the newest member of the middleweight division, Johny Hendricks, took on Hector Lombard. Hendricks was able to eke out a back and forth fight with the scarily powerful Lombard. Though he couldn’t get his wrestling going, step-in knees and volumes of leg kicks and punches outscored Lombard’s power punches. An elated Hendricks began his middleweight tenure with a much-needed win.

Check out Twitter’s reaction to these exciting bouts below:

Swangin' & Bangin' or Hapa? (Yes, I know Lewis's nickname is 'Black Beast, but I like Swangin' & Bangin' better). — Luke Thomas (@SBNLukeThomas) February 20, 2017

Hoping and praying Derrick Lewis makes it out this fight with both eyes. #UFCHalifax — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) February 20, 2017

Tarverdyan isn’t cornering Browne, as @MikeBohnMMA first reported. What an indictment on his coaching skills if Browne turns back the clock. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 20, 2017

Terrific heavyweight brawl or typical heavyweight clinch-against-the-cage stinkfest? What will happen?? #ufcHalifax — Mike Sloan (@MikeSloan19) February 20, 2017

I'd like to see Browne give his best performance. His potential is limitless. Lewis is the scariest of scary prospects though. #UFCHalifax — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) February 20, 2017

Oh look, Tarverdyan is gone and Browne automatically remembered how to kick. What a coincidence! ????????‍♂️ — Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) February 20, 2017

Lewis just grabs his body and rides it out. That’s a very tough man. — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) February 20, 2017

I'm liking the body language from Browne. He looks more confident and comfortable than he has in a while. — Connor Ruebusch (@BoxingBusch) February 20, 2017

You know from now on every Lewis opponent is going straight to that body, it looks to be a huge weakness. #UFCHalifax — Iain Kidd (@iainkidd) February 20, 2017

Browne chewing him up with front kicks to the body. If he throws one to the chin it could be lights out. — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) February 20, 2017

Derek's thoughts on Round 1: that was some bullshit. #UFCHalifax — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) February 20, 2017

Lewis reacts to body shots worse than any time Matt Brown has ever reacted to a body shot. — Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) February 20, 2017

I hope Lewis gets it together this round. #ufcHalifax #HoustonWhat — Yves Edwards (@thugjitsumaster) February 20, 2017

"He calls himself a man, but he likes to put his hands on women." – Derrick Lewis pic.twitter.com/JQ4ELKtQyY — The Naked Gambler (@NakedGambling) February 20, 2017

Gotta Boo boo???? = world class athlete…I fucking love it @Thebeast_ufc #ufcHalifax — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouseUFC) February 20, 2017

My wife: a couple that gets KOed together stays together.

Me: women are evil. — Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) February 20, 2017

Lewis just lying on his back like "Please put my liver back together, doc." — Connor Ruebusch (@BoxingBusch) February 20, 2017

Derrick Lewis comeback KO'd a dude, ranted about pooping, domestic violence, having too much sex and Halifax's bullshit weather. MMA icon. — Jordan Breen (@jordanbreen) February 20, 2017

TFW Lewis calls out domestic abusers but also drags a female colleague's ass into the conversation pic.twitter.com/QX38dZ1VvQ — Fernanda Prates (@NandaPrates_) February 20, 2017

I like Lewis vs Rothwell or Reem https://t.co/KMIoqcsWzP — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) February 20, 2017

What we really need to talk about is Derrick Lewis' deadpan. Out there spitting venom left and right, but acting like it's nothing. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) February 20, 2017

Publicist all across America are dying to work with Lewis! #UFCHalifax — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 20, 2017

"Where's Ronda Rousey's fine ass at?" – DERRICK THE LIVING EMBODIMENT OF GOD LEWIS #UFCHalifax — Justin Golightly (@SecretMovesMMA) February 20, 2017

"I wasn't efficient with my pizza"- Hendricks. — UFC YouTube Comments (@UFC_YT_Comments) February 20, 2017

Johny Hendricks didn't have to be defibrillated once during his weight cut to 185. He is gonna feel great! #UFCHalifax — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) February 20, 2017

This is good matchmaking. Hector Lombard has competed at Welterweight many times Hendricks won't be too undersized for his 185 lbs. debut — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) February 20, 2017

Speaking of GSP, here comes Hendricks, who many thought beat GSP 3.5 years ago, fighting for his UFC career … as a middleweight. Wild. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 20, 2017

Lombard/Hendricks is actually a pretty cool random fight. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 20, 2017

Interesting that Lou Giordano isn't in Hendricks' corner for this fight… Good chance Hendricks looks good tonight.#ufcHalifax — Iain Kidd (@iainkidd) February 20, 2017

Really have no idea what to expect here. — Luke Thomas (@SBNLukeThomas) February 20, 2017

I feel like this fight could go so many very, very weird ways. — Suzanne Davis (@SoozieCuzie) February 20, 2017

Hendricks v Hector

Me: some body is getting KOed

My wife: I don't like this, this is scary. — Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) February 20, 2017

why did they stop swinging at the bell? don't they know rounds end when refs decide?! — Eric Stinton (@TombstoneStint) February 20, 2017

Tense first round between Lombard and Hendricks. Both guys are landing good shots, but not throwing much. #UFCHalifax — Patrick Wyman (@Patrick_Wyman) February 20, 2017

Johny did absolutely nothing in R1. Huge mistake. He needed to push Lombard and make him work. 10-9 Lombard, easy. #UFCHalifax — Fury's Fight Picks (@FurysFightPicks) February 20, 2017

Lombard just threw 3 knees in a row to the groin cause he's was clearly rocked and needed a break. Bullshit — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) February 20, 2017

Man, Johny taking some huge shots. His chin is still iron it seems. Pretty incredible that Wonderboy slept him so easily. — Fury's Fight Picks (@FurysFightPicks) February 20, 2017

A knee from Lombard hit Hendricks dead square on his prick. And he's still alive. Goodness gracious. pic.twitter.com/Pth3lG7lPh — Mike Fridley (@mikefridley) February 20, 2017

hendricks vs hunt would be good — Jessica Hudnall (@LegKickTKO) February 20, 2017

Dominated 2 and 3 @JohnyHendricks stays at 185 — Chas Skelly (@ChasSkelly) February 20, 2017

A very disappointed Hector Lombard sits down next to the octagon post-fight. pic.twitter.com/byvBJs66SO — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) February 20, 2017

Hendricks: I can't wait to see what I can do in the future. I have energy! — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) February 20, 2017