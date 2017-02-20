Twitter Reacts To Derrick Lewis’ Huge Comeback Knockout

By Josh Stillman -
Photo by Tom Szczerbowski for USA TODAY Sports

UFC Fight Night 105 went down tonight (Sunday, February 19, 2017) from the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. The main event saw top-ten heavyweights duke it out, as Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis locked horns with Travis “Hapa” Browne.

Browne had a great deal of success with body kicks right out of the gate, hurting Lewis with his first snapping front kick to the gut. Lewis dropped his hands and grimaced on multiple occasions as Browne continued to work the body. He even had to turn his back on several occasions. Browne stayed patient and didn’t charge in for the finish. That ultimately proved his undoing.

Lewis wouldn’t concede kicking range in round two. At the first opportunity, he turned Browne onto the fence and unloaded with a barrage of haymakers. Browne survived but gave up a couple takedowns as he tried to escape close-range fight. After the second takedown, Browne once again got to his feet but was met with more bombs from “The Black Beast”. Browne hit the deck, and Lewis made sure he stayed there, putting him to sleep with one final salvo of cinder-block fists. And as has become his custom, Lewis delivered a gem of a post-fight speech.

In the co-headliner, the newest member of the middleweight division, Johny Hendricks, took on Hector Lombard. Hendricks was able to eke out a back and forth fight with the scarily powerful Lombard. Though he couldn’t get his wrestling going, step-in knees and volumes of leg kicks and punches outscored Lombard’s power punches. An elated Hendricks began his middleweight tenure with a much-needed win.

Check out Twitter’s reaction to these exciting bouts below:

https://twitter.com/123midnite/status/833535910012649473

