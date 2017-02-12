Twitter Reacts To Controversial UFC 208

UFC 208 emanated tonight (Saturday, February 11, 2017) from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The event was headlined by a scrap for the inaugural women’s featherweight title between former 135-pound ruler Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie.

The Dutchwoman got the better of many of the striking exchanges, as her counter straight right hurt Holm on several occasions. Holm tried on multiple occasions to take the fight to the floor but instead had to settle for stifling de Randamie in the clinch. The rounds were close, but most agreed de Randamie did better work. The fight was not without controversy, however.

At the end of round two, de Randamie was mid-combination when the bell rang. She threw a devastating cross that was clearly after the bell, buckling Holm’s legs. Referee Todd Anderson did not take a point, much to the chagrin of those watching. Something similar happened to end round three, but, fortunately, this time, the punches failed to connect. In the end, de Randamie escaped with the new featherweight belt in hand.

The co-main event saw perhaps the greatest fighter of all time, Anderson Silva, try to right the ship against Derek Brunson. He succeeded. But, again, not without controversy.

Every round between Silva and Brunson was close. Brunson seemed to have learned his lesson from the Whittaker fight, and he did not charge recklessly after a great counter-puncher in this fight. Brunson tried for takedowns and, surprisingly, did his best work in the clinch and on the breaks. Silva became the aggressor as the fight wore on, feinting and clowning as he pressured Brunson. He landed good kicks, knees, and punches, but, again, the fight was very close. The judges awarded Silva a unanimous decision, albeit with one puzzling 30-27 scorecard.

Check out MMA Twitter’s reaction to these wild bouts below:

Lets go GDR!! Deepack en lange Frans door de speakers in Brooklyn ???????????? https://t.co/KZCl5X7H8t — Stefan Struve (@StefanStruve) February 12, 2017

I really cant rally behind a featherweight champ who lost to a bantamweight. And they both did. — Justin Golightly (@SecretMovesMMA) February 12, 2017

Daniel Cormier claims that this fight will crown the greatest P4P female fighter ever, but it won't even crown the best in this division. — The Naked Gambler (@NakedGambling) February 12, 2017

@Patrick_Wyman Everything GDR does on the feet is so perfectly performed, she's really applying her pure striking skills to MMA a lot better — The Naked Gambler (@NakedGambling) February 12, 2017

Whoa. Her legs buckled on that right after the bell. — John Morgan (@MMAjunkieJohn) February 12, 2017

That was WAYYYY after the bell. That needs to be a point. — RJ Clifford (@RJcliffordMMA) February 12, 2017

Holm's corner reaction to the late punch #UFC208 pic.twitter.com/BIEohOhkwO — Zombie Prophet (@ZPGIFs) February 12, 2017

I was leaning for this chick but after that cheap move I'm done with her. — Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) February 12, 2017

#1 rule expressed by Refs every fight "defend yourself at all times " @ufc — Big Ben Rothwell (@RothwellFighter) February 12, 2017

Ref wants 3 illegal/late strikes!!! This isn't baseball!!! #ufc208 — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) February 12, 2017

Wow, more super blatant late shots by GDR. That should be TWO points taken away. This is absurd. How did this ref get the main event? — Fury's Fight Picks (@FurysFightPicks) February 12, 2017

No matter who wins this, hard to see how Cyborg doesn't smoke them. — Luke Thomas (@SBNLukeThomas) February 12, 2017

Seriously, you might consider taking a point this time, but Anderson needs to fucking BREAK THEM UP at the bell. — Connor Ruebusch (@BoxingBusch) February 12, 2017

Ref basically stops the fight 10 seconds early. #UFC208 — Champions MMA (@ChampionsFight) February 12, 2017

You would be surprised what senses sharpen and what is tuned out. I've fought sometimes and don't remember hearing anything at all. — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) February 12, 2017

Soooo it should have been a Draw across the board with a point deduction #UFC208 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) February 12, 2017

Sherdog's Beatdown of the Year 2017: Cris Cyborg vs Germaine de Randamie. — The Naked Gambler (@NakedGambling) February 12, 2017

Oh shit… As I retract my statement… Congrats @IronLadyMMA for the belt and @HollyHolm for the great fight. @ufc ???????????????? — Alpha Cat Zingano (@CatZingano) February 12, 2017

Germaine de Randamie wins the opportunity to get straight destroyed by Cyborg. Also a belt. #UFC208. — Justin Golightly (@SecretMovesMMA) February 12, 2017

Sounds like @IronLadyMMA might need some time off. @MeganA_mma you ready to unify the @InvictaFights belts?! — #UFC208 (@criscyborg) February 12, 2017

Brunson vs Silva now #UFC208 co-main event time pic.twitter.com/Wec6rtIbTW — Jim Edwards (@MMA_Jim) February 12, 2017

"WELL MY DAD IS THE SPIDER AND HE'S REALLY NEAT KNOCK YOU OUT WITH ELBOWS, HANDS AND HIS FEET" Lyrics to "Doom" by Kalyl Silva — Jessica Hudnall (@LegKickTKO) February 12, 2017

Anderson Silva and Fedor Emelianenko are dawgs for their respective fights against Derek Brunson and Matt Mitrione. Let that sink in #UFC208 — ᴛj℮eᴢყ ???? (@ChaseByKO) February 12, 2017

Let's go Anderson Silva!! You're still my hero! — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) February 12, 2017

I really don't know what to make of this fight. Both fighters are known commodities who are also both, at this stage, unpredictable. — Luke Thomas (@SBNLukeThomas) February 12, 2017

Brunson needs to realize that all your heroes will die and sometimes you must be the one to kill your hero. — BAD HOMBRE (@RyanLoco) February 12, 2017

????????????. — Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) February 12, 2017

30-27? For Silva? We sure about that? — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) February 12, 2017

What? — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) February 12, 2017

Happy for Anderson ! #UFC208 — Chris Weidman (@ChrisWeidmanUFC) February 12, 2017

That was a lot of jaws being dropped at once. — Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) February 12, 2017

Anderson winning is what Max Kellerman once coined as "market forces in play". — FrontRowBrian (@FrontRowBrian) February 12, 2017

Terrible decision. Brunson won that fight. I love Anderson, but thought he lost. Gotta see scorecards, surprised. Will rewatch to confirm — Brian Stann (@BrianStann) February 12, 2017

Welp! Just might be time for another article on the art of bullshit. What do you say, folks? — Connor Ruebusch (@BoxingBusch) February 12, 2017

The judging is so bad that it's impossible to bet on @ufc main card fights! Wow! — Chas Skelly (@ChasSkelly) February 12, 2017