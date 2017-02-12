Twitter Reacts To Controversial UFC 208

By Josh Stillman -
Photo by Ed Mulholland for USA TODAY Sports

UFC 208 emanated tonight (Saturday, February 11, 2017) from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The event was headlined by a scrap for the inaugural women’s featherweight title between former 135-pound ruler Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie.

The Dutchwoman got the better of many of the striking exchanges, as her counter straight right hurt Holm on several occasions. Holm tried on multiple occasions to take the fight to the floor but instead had to settle for stifling de Randamie in the clinch. The rounds were close, but most agreed de Randamie did better work. The fight was not without controversy, however.

At the end of round two, de Randamie was mid-combination when the bell rang. She threw a devastating cross that was clearly after the bell, buckling Holm’s legs. Referee Todd Anderson did not take a point, much to the chagrin of those watching. Something similar happened to end round three, but, fortunately, this time, the punches failed to connect. In the end, de Randamie escaped with the new featherweight belt in hand.

The co-main event saw perhaps the greatest fighter of all time, Anderson Silva, try to right the ship against Derek Brunson. He succeeded. But, again, not without controversy.

Every round between Silva and Brunson was close. Brunson seemed to have learned his lesson from the Whittaker fight, and he did not charge recklessly after a great counter-puncher in this fight. Brunson tried for takedowns and, surprisingly, did his best work in the clinch and on the breaks. Silva became the aggressor as the fight wore on, feinting and clowning as he pressured Brunson. He landed good kicks, knees, and punches, but, again, the fight was very close. The judges awarded Silva a unanimous decision, albeit with one puzzling 30-27 scorecard.

Check out MMA Twitter’s reaction to these wild bouts below:

