Home UFC Twitter Reacts To Brutal Knockouts At UFC Fight Night 109

Twitter Reacts To Brutal Knockouts At UFC Fight Night 109

By
Josh Stillman
-
0
SHARE
Photo by Per Haljestam for USA TODAY Sports.

UFC Fight Night 109 emanated from the Ericcson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden, today (Sunday, May 28, 2017). The main event pit two top-five 205-pounders against each other as Alexander Gustafsson returned from a year-long layoff to battle Glover Teixeira. The light heavyweights duked it out for a potential crack at the winner of July’s Cormier-Jones rematch.

Gustafsson largely pitched a shutout. He exhibited a worrying habit of turning his back and running when Teixeira was able to close him down on the fence, occasionally eating a series of hooks as he exited out. But the real story of the fight ended up being Gustafsson’s hellacious uppercut, which he landed early and often. Teixeira showed inhuman toughness, getting dropped in the second by a blistering combination. But Gustafsson kept wracking up damage. In the fifth, Gustafsson uncorked three straight uppercuts that had Teixeira out on his feet. A final right hand sent the Brazilian crashing to the canvas, forcing referee Marc Goddard to intervene on his behalf.

In the aftermath, Gustafsson proposed to his girlfriend and new mother of his child in the Octagon, and she said “yes”.

The co-headliner was another pivotal battle at 205 pounds, as ranked up-and-comers Misha Cirkunov and Volkan Oezdemir tried to take the next step to title contention. Many believed Oezdemir didn’t deserve his #5 ranking after sneaking by Ovince St. Preux in his only UFC bout, but he quieted the doubters in less than a minute. Cirkunov charged forward between a stream of lefts and rights, backing Oezdemir to the fence. But when the fighters engaged in close quarters, a short right hand behind the ear felled the Canadian prospect. Cirkunov collapsed at Oezdemir’s feet, who closed the show with a few follow-up punches.

See how Twitter reacted to these brutal light heavyweight duels below:

NEXT: UFC Fight Night 109 Bonuses: Main Event Is 'Fight Of The Night'

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR