Twitter Reacts To Brutal Knockouts At UFC Fight Night 109

UFC Fight Night 109 emanated from the Ericcson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden, today (Sunday, May 28, 2017). The main event pit two top-five 205-pounders against each other as Alexander Gustafsson returned from a year-long layoff to battle Glover Teixeira. The light heavyweights duked it out for a potential crack at the winner of July’s Cormier-Jones rematch.

Gustafsson largely pitched a shutout. He exhibited a worrying habit of turning his back and running when Teixeira was able to close him down on the fence, occasionally eating a series of hooks as he exited out. But the real story of the fight ended up being Gustafsson’s hellacious uppercut, which he landed early and often. Teixeira showed inhuman toughness, getting dropped in the second by a blistering combination. But Gustafsson kept wracking up damage. In the fifth, Gustafsson uncorked three straight uppercuts that had Teixeira out on his feet. A final right hand sent the Brazilian crashing to the canvas, forcing referee Marc Goddard to intervene on his behalf.

In the aftermath, Gustafsson proposed to his girlfriend and new mother of his child in the Octagon, and she said “yes”.

The co-headliner was another pivotal battle at 205 pounds, as ranked up-and-comers Misha Cirkunov and Volkan Oezdemir tried to take the next step to title contention. Many believed Oezdemir didn’t deserve his #5 ranking after sneaking by Ovince St. Preux in his only UFC bout, but he quieted the doubters in less than a minute. Cirkunov charged forward between a stream of lefts and rights, backing Oezdemir to the fence. But when the fighters engaged in close quarters, a short right hand behind the ear felled the Canadian prospect. Cirkunov collapsed at Oezdemir’s feet, who closed the show with a few follow-up punches.

See how Twitter reacted to these brutal light heavyweight duels below:

Glover wants to make one last run at the title so his grandkids can see him retire as champion — smoogy (@smoogymma) May 28, 2017

Tuck and roll on that huge throw by Gus!! #ufcstockholm — The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) May 28, 2017

What I assume to be Gus' corner: "It was a punch!" Goddard shuts his corner down. — Nick Baldwin (@NickUFC) May 28, 2017

DAMN YOUR EYES — Jessica Hudnall (@LegKickTKO) May 28, 2017

It's so incredibly dumb that fighters don't get time after an eye poke. It should be a like a low bow where they get 5 minutes. — Fury's Fight Picks (@FurysFightPicks) May 28, 2017

What a round. Gustafsson so skilled. Teixeira's tougher than your Dad. –> @FS1 #UFCStockholm — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) May 28, 2017

Never looks good when you turn and do a little sprint, even to reset. #ufcstockholm https://t.co/6X6wZLXAor — The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) May 28, 2017

Gustafsson isn't getting any new fans running away, but he'll win rounds fighting the way he just fought. — RJ Clifford (@RJcliffordMMA) May 28, 2017

Gustafsson take the round and the 40-yard-dash. #UFCStockholm — Bleacher Report MMA (@BR_MMA) May 28, 2017

Gustafsson attempting to mix track and field into the martial arts, what a pioneer. This fight sucks — smoogy (@smoogymma) May 28, 2017

You never see Aldo, Jedrzejczyk, Mousasi, or anybody with elite footwork turning and running. It's just wrong. #UFCStockholm — Patrick Wyman (@Patrick_Wyman) May 28, 2017

Glover Teixeira tells his cornermen he can't see anything. — Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) May 28, 2017

Teix is a mess. Gus landing over and over and over with numerous techniques. #ufcstockholm — The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) May 28, 2017

Jesus, that combo from Gustafsson was madness. Glover's still here, though. — Connor Ruebusch (@BoxingBusch) May 28, 2017

Look at weak ass @POSTERBOYJM clapping and shouting like a cheerleader for alex Haha he gon give alex his title shot! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) May 28, 2017

Good god, Glover is some kind of Terminator. #ufcstockholm pic.twitter.com/GlkpVchlU8 — Jonathan Snowden (@JESnowden) May 28, 2017

Glover went out for a second but recovered well as he his a beautiful transition from bottom. Gus on him now, though.. #UFCStockholm — Dan Tom (@TheMMAnalyst) May 28, 2017

Glover's corner should stop it but mma is dumb so here we are. — Ryan Loco (@RyanLoco) May 28, 2017

That fucking uppercut. All day — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 28, 2017

Mother of God. Thank the war deities that it is over. How in the fuck did Teixeira even make it this far. #UFCStockholm — Justin Golightly (@SecretMovesMMA) May 28, 2017

That was the MMA equivalent of the mercy rule. Thank you, Marc Goddard, for saving what's left of Teixeira. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) May 28, 2017

I'm getting that itch!

Show these boy's how to throw an uppercut the Right way! — Anthony Johnson (@Anthony_Rumble) May 28, 2017

Rumble's retirement lasted longer than I expected to be honest. — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) May 28, 2017

Gus vs. DC or Jones. We can't lose. — Josh Gross (@yay_yee) May 28, 2017

Awesome! Alexander Gustafsson proposed to his girlfriend in the cage after his big #UFCStockholm win. She said yes! @AlexTheMauler pic.twitter.com/RpoW5af8OK — Fury's Fight Picks (@FurysFightPicks) May 28, 2017

MMA: where love happens. ❤️ — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 28, 2017

Volkan Oezdemir fights next. Who the hell is that? Have some respect dude, he's the #5 best LHW in the WORLD according to the rankings. — Justin Golightly (@SecretMovesMMA) May 28, 2017

Still don't understand how Oezdemir is ranked 5th at 205 with a 1-0 UFC record and Cirkunov is 7th with a 4-0 UFC record, but alas … — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 28, 2017

UFC rankings, y'all. To be fair, Oezdemir's one win name-wise is bigger than all four of Cirkunov's wins. https://t.co/Tvxy2kXoRN — Nick Baldwin (@NickUFC) May 28, 2017

Rogan pretending he knows who Volkan Oezdemir is — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 28, 2017

People seem to believe that when you beat someone you should take their ranking. You shouldn't. https://t.co/5NULdXHNAB — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) May 28, 2017

Wow. Dude said all week long he was going to shock the world. Well done. — John Morgan (@MMAjunkieJohn) May 28, 2017

GOD FUCKING DAMNIT I GUESS HE IS TOP 5 NOW #UFCStockholm — Justin Golightly (@SecretMovesMMA) May 28, 2017

Bah gawd! — Dan Tom (@TheMMAnalyst) May 28, 2017

Wow, wow, wow. Big men, big punches. Cirkunov got too aggressive and paid the price. — Connor Ruebusch (@BoxingBusch) May 28, 2017

Down goes Misha Cirkunov! Wow! Volkan Oezdemir with a big time upset over Cirkunov, R1 KO! — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 28, 2017

Volkan Oezdemir is having a phenomenal 2017. A win over Ovince Saint Preux and now Misha Cirkunov. 205lbs needed new blood. Perfect timing. — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) May 28, 2017

Volkan Oezdemir coming for @dc_mma! Not yet but 205 lbs. is wide open for him. Was already No. 5 in the world. Gets 1 of the big 3-4. — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) May 28, 2017

You see, what happened was… light heavyweight. https://t.co/3yaJZ0PP3t — Connor Ruebusch (@BoxingBusch) May 28, 2017