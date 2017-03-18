Twitter Reacts To Brad Pickett’s Retirement Fight

UFC Fight Night 107’s main card featured the retirement fight of Brad “One Punch” Pickett in front of his home crowd at the O2 Arena in London, England. The storybook ending eluded him today (Saturday, March 18, 2017), as one of the most beloved action fighters in MMA history succumbed to Marlon Vera in the third round. Pickett likely took the first two rounds on the back of his wrestling and ground and pound. But when the final round came, Pickett seemed to be running out of gas. Vera scored consistently with punches and kicks, Pickett returning fire less and less often. Finally, Vera dropped Pickett with a clean head kick and finished the job with follow-up hammerfists. MMA Twitter collectively wept.

See the reaction to the heartbreaking end to one of the most lauded careers in history.

