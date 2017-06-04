Twitter Reacts To Blowouts At UFC 212

UFC 212 popped off tonight (Saturday, June 3, 2017) from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The headliner was an absolutely incredible matchup between the undisputed featherweight champion Jose Aldo and interim titleholder Max “Blessed” Holloway, two of the very best strikers in MMA.

Holloway shocked the world. A competitive first two rounds changed up in round three: Holloway started taking over. A 1-2-1-2 combination dropped Aldo and Holloway pounced. The punches and elbows came fast and furious until referee Big John McCarthy was forced to step in to save the Brazilian. The unexpected beating silenced the pro-Aldo crowd.

The co-headliner pit two of the very best strawweights in the world against each other, as Claudia Gadelha welcomed Pole Karolina Kowalkiewicz to Brazil. It was not much of a competition, though. Gadelha took Kowalkiewicz’s back in round one and cinched up the rear-naked choke finish to reestablish herself as the number-one contender to Joanna Champion’s throne.

See how Twitter reacted to these fantastic scraps below:

Love-hate fights are the best-worst fights. https://t.co/cFXs9sjBiW — Connor Ruebusch (@BoxingBusch) June 4, 2017

I can't believe we're seeing this fight. It actually happened. #UFC212 — Justin Golightly (@SecretMovesMMA) June 4, 2017

Jose Aldo is the best technician in the sport's history. I'll keep reminding you of this until you accept it as the truth. — The Naked Gambler (@NakedGambling) June 4, 2017

'Hawaiian Kickboxer' is the most underrated walkout song in MMA. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) June 4, 2017

Biggest fight for Hawaiian MMA since UFC 94? 118? Either way, this is really cool. Holloway has come a long way since UFC 143. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 4, 2017

Aldo is one of the best tacticians this sport has seen, but the pick is Holloway as I see him overloading Aldo's system. #UFC212 — Dan Tom (@TheMMAnalyst) June 4, 2017

Head says Aldo, heart says Max. Feels like Max is gonna be the dude to do the damn thing right now but I can't abandon my dude. — 13 Seconds (@JedKMeshew) June 4, 2017

2017 has has a lot of wild MMA happenings in and out of cages, but no real great Fight of the Year candidate yet. May Aldo-Holloway grace us — Jordan Breen (@jordanbreen) June 4, 2017

He gassed ONCE 6 years ago when he was sick. Since then he won 5 rounders vs cardio machines Edgar (2x) and Mendes. He won R5 in all 3 https://t.co/TUtwbMkT3i — Fury's Fight Picks (@FurysFightPicks) June 4, 2017

Pace will be the key here. Fast, and Holloway wears Aldo down by round three; slow, and Aldo outthinks him a shot at a time the whole fight. — Patrick Wyman (@Patrick_Wyman) June 4, 2017

Let's go Holloway!! Aldo is literally my first favorite fighter since becoming a fan of MMA but Max has got the juice. #Unify #UFC212 — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) June 4, 2017

"ALDO'S LOOKING DOWN! HE SCARED, BRO!" #UFC212 — Yellow Power Ranger (@Sugarhigh5me) June 4, 2017

Heart hasn't been pumping like this for a fight for a long time. Putting phone away for this one. — Eric Stinton (@TombstoneStint) June 4, 2017

I got Aldo, you guys? #UFC212 — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) June 4, 2017

mad rocket power references on deck y'all fuck it — GFKonMMA (@GFKonMMA) June 4, 2017

Aldo out here looking like the villain in a brutal 70s anti-Western #UFC212 — Patrick Wyman (@Patrick_Wyman) June 4, 2017

The past: Jose Aldo

The future: Max Holloway

The present: ……. #UFC212 — RJ Clifford (@RJcliffordMMA) June 4, 2017

I got Aldo. — Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) June 4, 2017

ALDO VIOLENCE — Jessica Hudnall (@LegKickTKO) June 4, 2017

Wow! Aldo opens up with a huge combo, including a big knee, and Holloway somehow shakes it off. What a chin! #UFC212 — Iain Kidd (@iainkidd) June 4, 2017

Here we go ???????????????????????????????????????????????????? @ufc — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) June 4, 2017

DIE MAX DIE. ALDO GOAT. — The Naked Gambler (@NakedGambling) June 4, 2017

Glimpses of the old Jose Aldo, the stone cold murderer from the WEC, here in the first round. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) June 4, 2017

Tentative start by Holloway. Aldo lands some big punches and some sweet combos. 10-9 Aldo. #UFC212 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) June 4, 2017

Max's right eye starting to swell — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) June 4, 2017

Aldo's not merely throwing in numbers, but the punches come so quickly together, it's difficult to get out of the way. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) June 4, 2017

These two donkeys are SWINGING. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) June 4, 2017

This is the fight that the fans deserved ???????? #UFC212 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) June 4, 2017

Badass first two rounds!! Warriors — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) June 4, 2017

Max opening up and moving good now.???????? — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) June 4, 2017

Holy shit, this fight. Stop clowning around, Holloway!! ???????????? #UFC212 — Yellow Power Ranger (@Sugarhigh5me) June 4, 2017

Max needs to stick with the mind games. — Chris Weidman (@ChrisWeidmanUFC) June 4, 2017

aldo is getting mauled — The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) June 4, 2017

WOW. Max Holloway stops Jose Aldo!! ???????????? #UFC212 — Yellow Power Ranger (@Sugarhigh5me) June 4, 2017

The only person happier than Max Holloway is Frankenstein Edgar — Anthony Walker (@AntWalkerMMA) June 4, 2017

This is done. Max fucking Holloway — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 4, 2017

Max Holloway is for motherfucking real, you guys. #UFC212 — Patrick Wyman (@Patrick_Wyman) June 4, 2017

Damn, damn, damn. That was a beautiful fight from both guys. The late-round Holloway onslaught remains unbeaten. — Connor Ruebusch (@BoxingBusch) June 4, 2017

FANCY DOG! CLAP-CLAP CLAP-CLAP-CLAP! — Jessica Hudnall (@LegKickTKO) June 4, 2017

Claudia says she's moving to Albuquerque, buying a new car and a nice dog. … May I recommend a Basset Hound, Claudia? #UFC212 — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) June 4, 2017

Moving to Albuquerque. Team Jackson eh? I like that. #UFC212 — Stephie Haynes (@CrooklynMMA) June 4, 2017

"It's gonna' be fuckin' hard to beat me, man." – Claudia Gadelha #UFC212 — Champions MMA (@ChampionsFight) June 4, 2017

Welp, that's that. Karolina was looking sharper than ever, but Gadelha puts that black belt to use. — Connor Ruebusch (@BoxingBusch) June 4, 2017

Gadelha is gonna buy a poodle and Ferrari #ufc212 — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) June 4, 2017

Police scanner: Reports of a woman that took another down and applied a savage choke hold to render her victim helpless at #UFC212. pic.twitter.com/WDLRikiQNn — Mike Fridley (@mikefridley) June 4, 2017