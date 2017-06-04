Twitter Reacts To Blowouts At UFC 212

UFC 212 popped off tonight (Saturday, June 3, 2017) from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The headliner was an absolutely incredible matchup between the undisputed featherweight champion Jose Aldo and interim titleholder Max “Blessed” Holloway, two of the very best strikers in MMA.
Holloway shocked the world. A competitive first two rounds changed up in round three: Holloway started taking over. A 1-2-1-2 combination dropped Aldo and Holloway pounced. The punches and elbows came fast and furious until referee Big John McCarthy was forced to step in to save the Brazilian. The unexpected beating silenced the pro-Aldo crowd.
The co-headliner pit two of the very best strawweights in the world against each other, as Claudia Gadelha welcomed Pole Karolina Kowalkiewicz to Brazil. It was not much of a competition, though. Gadelha took Kowalkiewicz’s back in round one and cinched up the rear-naked choke finish to reestablish herself as the number-one contender to Joanna Champion’s throne.
See how Twitter reacted to these fantastic scraps below:
