Twitter Reacts To Anthony Johnson’s Abrupt Retirement Post-UFC 210

Twitter Reacts To Anthony Johnson’s Abrupt Retirement Post-UFC 210

By Jon Fuentes -
1
SHARE

Following yesterday’s (Sat. April 8, 2017) UFC 210 pay-per-view (PPV), as No. 1-ranked light heavyweight Anthony Jonson was submitted by champ Daniel Cormier in the second round of their rematch, ‘Rumble’ decided to call it a career following a second unsuccessful title run.

The mixed martial arts world was taken back by the news of the beloved knockout artist’s decision, and some of the best reactions from the biggest names in the sport can be found here:

Another hot topic of discussion from the event was Gegard Mousasi’s win over Chris Weidman. Mousasi landed a knee to Weidman’s skull while the New York native’s hands were down, and the referee called for a pause in action.

Soon after doctors ruled Weidman unfit to continue competing, and Mousasi was awarded a TKO victory:

NEXT: UFC 210 Bonuses: Charles Oliveira Banks $50k

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • aFriendlyAgenda

    Not too many people beat Cormier,
    mostly nobody other then JJ

    Rumble is still exciting to watch

    But I can understand how that might be a decision out of pride