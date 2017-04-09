Twitter Reacts To Anthony Johnson’s Abrupt Retirement Post-UFC 210

Following yesterday’s (Sat. April 8, 2017) UFC 210 pay-per-view (PPV), as No. 1-ranked light heavyweight Anthony Jonson was submitted by champ Daniel Cormier in the second round of their rematch, ‘Rumble’ decided to call it a career following a second unsuccessful title run.

The mixed martial arts world was taken back by the news of the beloved knockout artist’s decision, and some of the best reactions from the biggest names in the sport can be found here:

Wow, two retirements tonight. Didn't see that coming. Congrats on a great career @Anthony_Rumble Johnson pic.twitter.com/wdEPsYSDTy — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) April 9, 2017

This is the most emotional fights I have ever sat through. ???????????? wow — Chris Wade (@CWadeMMA) April 9, 2017

I feel like I'm getting punked! Rumble nooooo #UFC210 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) April 9, 2017

This is absolutely crazy — Chris Wade (@CWadeMMA) April 9, 2017

Best retirement speech ever — Sam Alvey (@smilensam) April 9, 2017

Best of luck in your future career @Anthony_Rumble The LHW will miss your bombs???????? — Alexander Gustafsson (@AlexTheMauler) April 9, 2017

Another hot topic of discussion from the event was Gegard Mousasi’s win over Chris Weidman. Mousasi landed a knee to Weidman’s skull while the New York native’s hands were down, and the referee called for a pause in action.

Soon after doctors ruled Weidman unfit to continue competing, and Mousasi was awarded a TKO victory:

Pride rules ftw — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) April 9, 2017

If it was a legal knee the fight needs to start back immediately! @ufc mousasi vs weidman — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) April 9, 2017

Damn I feel bad for @ChrisWeidmanUFC the commission clearly had NO IDEA what they were doing that should not have been stopped — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) April 9, 2017

Respect Gegard he doesn't want to celebrate that win #UFC210 — Belal muhammad (@bullyb170) April 9, 2017

New York commission having a field day here. Apparently weidman had a boob job as well. — michael (@bisping) April 9, 2017

This is terrible officiating . Terrible enforcement. I love Chris but this is a debacle #ufc210 — Sean O'Connell (@realOCsports) April 9, 2017

Legal knee, stand up and fight #Ufc210 — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) April 9, 2017

Gegard didn't want to win like that; he even told his corner to chill on the celebrating. #ufc210 — The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) April 9, 2017

Note to self: Maybe don't fight in NY. Like ever. #UFC210 — The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) April 9, 2017

What TF is going on?! That should be a no contest at worse. #UFC210 — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) April 9, 2017

NO ONE knows if Gegard wudve gotten the finish. Ppl saying that shit are just dumb IMHO. I've watched 100's of comebacks.

Chris was winning — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) April 9, 2017

Both hands have to be weight bearing #UFC210 Legal shots — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) April 9, 2017

New York is by far the worst Athletic Commission. Every card has had terrible calls! #UFC210 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) April 9, 2017