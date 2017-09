Twitter Reacts To Action-Packed UFC Japan

UFC Fight Night 117 went down tonight (Friday, September 22, 2017) from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The slap-dash main event saw light heavyweight Ovince St. Preux welcome former middleweight title contender but recent welterweight Yushin Okami back to the Octagon. It would prove to be a rude welcome.

OSP stuffed Okami’s first takedown attempt, set up shop in top position, and gradually set up his patented Von Flue shoulder choke. Somehow, Okami fell victim to his foe’s signature and easily avoided move. OSP now has three Von Flue choke submissions in the UFC, three times the number of Jason Von Flue.

The co-main event was far and away the most relevant bout on the slate, as former beastly strawweight title challengers Claudia Gadelha and Jessica Andrade locked horns.

Andrade weathered an early storm from Gadelha that saw her sustain a cut to her forehead. But over the final 12 minutes of the fight, “Bate Estaca” (“pile driver”) lived up to her moniker. She smashed a gradually fading Gadelha with power punches in close quarters, picked her up and slammed her to the canvas on multiple occasions, and abused her with devastating ground and pound. Andrade would spring the upset with a unanimous decision and multiple 10-8 rounds scored in her favor.

