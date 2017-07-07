TUF 25 Finale Preliminary Live Results

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, July 7, 2017) will come from in the form of TUF 25 Finale. Headlining the card are Michael Johnson and Justin Gaethje, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

Angela Hill vs. Ashley Yoder in a strawweight bout closes the preliminary card on FOX Sports 1.

Tom Gallicchio vs. James Krause is next in a welterweight bout.

Ed Herman vs. C.B. Dollaway is next in a middleweight bout.

Juliana Lima vs. Tecia Torres in a strawweight bout in a female bantamweight bout opens the FOX Sports 1 preliminary bouts.

The only bout on the UFC Fight Pass prelims is Gray Maynard vs. Teruto Ishihara in a featherweight bout.

Here are the results:

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1 at 7PM/4PM ETPT)

Strawweight: Angela Hill vs. Ashley Yoder

Welterweight: Tom Galicchio vs. James Krause

Middleweight: Ed Herman vs. C.B. Dollaway

Strawweight: Juliana Lima vs. Tecia Torres

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass at 6:30PM/3:30PM ETPT)

Featherweight: Gray Maynard vs. Teruto Ishihara