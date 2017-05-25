Travis Browne vs. Aleksei Oliynyk Set For UFC 213

The UFC has announced a heavyweight bout that will take place during “International Fight Week” in Las Vegas. Travis Browne (18-6-1) is set to take on Aleksei Oliynyk (51-10-1) at UFC 213 this summer. UFC officials recently announced the new booking.

Browne has been on a losing streak as of late as he has lost his three bouts in a row and is coming off a knockout loss to Derrick Lewis in February. Before that, he suffered losses to Fabricio Werdum and Cain Velasquez. He hasn’t won a fight since January of 2016.

On the other side, Oleinik has won 12 of his last 13 fights, and the Russian veteran is making his name known in the division. He is coming off a submission win over Viktor Pesta in January, which marked the first time in UFC history someone won a fight via that particular choke.

UFC 213 is set to take place on Saturday, July 8th at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. A portion of the preliminary card will air on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, while the rest of the prelims will air on FOX Sports 1. The main card will air on PPV (pay-per-view). Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko for women’s bantamweight title will headline this event while Yoel Romero vs. Robert Whittaker for interim middleweight title will serve as the co-main event. The bout order for the event has yet to be finalized, but you can see the updated card here:

Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko – for women’s bantamweight title

Yoel Romero vs. Robert Whittaker – for interim middleweight title

Donald Cerrone vs. Robbie Lawler

Alistair Overeem vs. Fabricio Werdum

Jim Miller vs. Anthony Pettis

Curtis Blaydes vs. Daniel Omielanczuk

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Thiago “Marreta” Santos

Travis Browne vs. Aleksei Oliynyk