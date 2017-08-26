Transcript: Read What McGregor Said To Mayweather During Weigh-In Staredown

Just hours before they take center ring and go head-to-head in boxing competition, UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and undefeated 49-0 boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. took to the scale to weigh in last night (Fri. August 25, 2017).

Shortly after weighting in, the pair engaged in an intense stare down, in which “The Notorious One,” as per usual, began jawing off at his adversary. McGregor looked extremely intense and was throwing some major trash talk “Money’s” way, but it was hard to make out exactly what was being said.

After listening a bit closely, you can check out what McGregor said to Mayweather here below (quotes via MMA Mania):

“You ain’t got shit on me,” McGregor said. “You little short ass, weak ass bitch. I’m going to make you beg me to follow the rules. I’m going to make you beg me to follow the rules in there.” “You look about 160 and all,” McGregor continued, “You look blown up. Let’s see what you can do, bitch”

Mayweather vs. McGregor will go down live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada tonight (Sat. August 26, 2017). The fight is scheduled to go 12 three minute rounds with both men wearing eight ounce gloves.