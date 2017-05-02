Trainer: Chuck Liddell’s Possible Comeback Would Depend On Right Opponent

It’s rare in MMA that legendary fighters stick to their first retirements. There are several examples of that. Tito Ortiz retired after losing to Forrest Griffin a second time, only to return to the sport two years later to join Bellator MMA, Georges St-Pierre couldn’t resist the pull of the cage and will be returning later this year to fight Michael Bisping. Randy Couture came out of retirement to win the UFC heavyweight title once upon a time. With all of that said, it shouldn’t surprise many that someone who was basically dragged away from fighting by Dana White, former light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell, is possibly thinking about a return.

The rumors of his return started when his longtime friend Jay Glazer posted a video to Instagram showing Liddell working some vicious elbow strikes in the gym. Then talk resumed again after Liddell posted a photo to Instagram showing himself in phenomenal shape

In deep thought ???? A post shared by Chuck Liddell (@chuckliddell) on Apr 25, 2017 at 9:38pm PDT

Although Liddell has remained silent about a possible return, his trainer John Hackleman did talk about the subject on the latest edition of the Anik and Florian podcast. Hackleman noted that no fights had been offered to Liddell, but he would consider training him if Liddell came to him asking him to do so. The only catch is that it would have to be the right opponent.

“Just like when they first wanted him to quit, and he wanted to keep fighting, everybody was thinking I was trying to push him to keep fighting, which isn’t true. But like I always said, it’s whatever is in his heart. 3 million bucks? Who is gonna tell someone, ‘No. I’m not gonna allow you to make $3 million, which is more than most people make in three lifetimes.’ It would all depend upon – this sounds so bad. Seriously, the people who know me know what a terrible mother hen I am when it comes to matching my fighters, but it would depend on the match. It would all depend on the match. I’m not gonna name who I would let him fight – well, it’s not up to me to let him fight or not – but who I would okay and who I wouldn’t.”

Liddell has not fought since June of 2010 and is now 47 years old. He decided to retire after losing five of his last six bouts, four of them by vicious knockout. Hackleman stated that he believes that even a lofty payday wouldn’t be worth it for Liddell to return unless the opponent was reasonable.