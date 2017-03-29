Top WWE Name Says Ronda Rousey Still ‘Natural Fit’ For The Company

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey has long been linked to the WWE, and the overall consensus backstage at the professional wrestling juggernaut is that ‘Rowdy’ would be a natural fit for the industry.

Rousey comes off of the first two back-to-back losses of her mixed martial arts (MMA) career, a second round knockout from Holly Holm and a 48-second knockout to current 135-pound champ Amanda Nunes, but that hasn’t diminished her value to the pro wrestling world.

Proverbial mouthpiece to Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman, was recently a guest on the Fight Society podcast earlier this week and discussed the possibility of having Rousey in the WWE. Despite her recent downfall in the sport of MMA, however, Heyman still believes Rousey could have quite the run in the WWE (quotes via MMA Junkie):

“I think the WWE audience would embrace Ronda Rousey with open arms,” Heyman said. “Just her name recognition alone is huge. It doesn’t matter, her past two experiences in the UFC. All that matters is if she got involved in a story that people could relate to and sink their teeth into and get excited about.”

High-ranking WWE officials such as Stephanie McMahon and Triple H have also expressed interest in bringing the former Olympic Judoka over to the world of professional wrestling, and got a small taste of it when Rousey teamed up with The Rock for a brief encounter with McMahon and ‘The Game’ at Wrestlemania 31.

Heyman went on to say that Rousey is a ‘natural fit’ for the WWE world and that he would like to take her under his wing, much like he did with former UFC heavyweight champ Brock Lesnar, and oversee her pro wrestling career as a ‘Paul Heyman girl’: