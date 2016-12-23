Top 10 Rising UFC Stars For 2017

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is always looking for new prospects. The company has never been bigger, which means there are more fights to put on and more fighters are needed.

When UFC 207 is set in stone on Dec. 30, the organization will tie the number of events it put on last year with 41. The only year that surpassed that number was 2014 with 46 events.

With Fight Pass and FOX Sports 1, there has never been a better time for prospects to shine. LowKickMMA.com has a list of 10 fighters to look out for in 2017.

Let’s begin.

10. Marc Diakiese

Fans of mixed martial arts (MMA) in England have plenty to look forward to with Marc Diakiese (11-0). The man born in Doncaster had a shaky opening round in his Octagon debut against Lukasz Sajewski at UFC 204. “Bonecrusher” responded by pummeling Sajewski in the second frame to earn a TKO victory.

The second UFC bout for Diakiese wasn’t flawless either, but he was able to keep his unbeaten record safe. “Bonecrusher” overcame a cut over his left eye to best Frankie Perez at UFC Fight Night 102.

Two bad rounds in your first two bouts may be enough to turn some fans away. The problem with that is those fans are missing a special quality of the 23-year-old. His ability to overcome bad situations this early in his career is a good sign.

Having passed two tough tests, things will only get harder for the up-and-coming lightweight. Diakiese may want to consider taking more time to get back in the Octagon. He just got done fighting twice in two months.