Home Lists Top 10 Hottest Female Fighters In The UFC

Top 10 Hottest Female Fighters In The UFC

By
Mike Drahota
-
10
SHARE

There was a time not all that long ago when UFC president Dana White held firm in his assertion that women would never fight in the UFC Octagon.

Oh, how times have changed, as female fighters, spearheaded by the immense popularity of women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey, have become some of the promotion’s most popular. It could definitely be argued that Rousey, with multiple movie roles and high-profile endorsements, could be the UFC’s biggest star right now alongside Irish Phenom Conor McGregor.

But it’s not only Rousey who is enjoying the success of the massive increase in the popularity of women’s MMA. Many female fighters are becoming prominent for their in-cage abilities, and whether we like it or not, their looks. That’s not to say that women should be judged solely on their appearance, but in a world where outward aesthetics translate into big money in terms of sponsorship, popularity, and opportunity, some female fighters have risen above the rest thanks in no small part to their beauty.

Let’s take a look at the 10 best:

NEXT >>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • aNYagenda

    Casey has cute eyes.
    Herrig looks hot is some pics, I’ve seen better pics of her.
    Curren is okay looking, but those tats are gross.
    Evans-smith might be attractive, if your a ghey woman.
    Gadelha has a cute face, but another unfortunate tattoo decision.
    Pena’s okay looking, I’ve seen better pictures.
    Tates too hot to be fighting.
    Rousy has a face like a bulldog.
    VanZant is pretty, but she’s got that brittle barbie doll look.
    Waterson is technically pretty, but in a boring way.

    • Falcon 4917

      Pretty much agree, Ultimately there are hotter chicks than fighter chicks out there. I can go out any day walk for 5 minutes in any city and see many chicks hotter than most of these.

      • aNYagenda

        “I can go out any day walk for 5 minutes in any city…”

        Thats the exact same thought that always pops into my mind with almost every UFC ring girl.

        Like when they brought out Chandella. She wasn’t as ugly some people liked to say that she was, but I see hotter Black chicks then that at the liquor store.

        I wonder who’s picking the ring girls around there because it seems to be a zuffa thing. You see prettier ring girls in other sports and organizations. Cage rage had some good looking ring girls back in the day, which I found especially surprising since I find most British girls to be a bit homely.

        All the zuffa ring girls are safely “pretty” in a bland lowest denominator way, but not particularly attractive.
        Like if you bought some pretty at ikea.

  • leonaidis

    I’ve never gotten the whole “Herrig is Hot” thing? What’s so hot about her? Looks like Mayhem Miller with blonde long hair and boobs.

  • aNYagenda

    Kedzie wasn’t bad looking.
    In a goober way.

    But she doesn’t qualify because she was smart emough to get out.

  • discuspass

    I agree with Michelle Waterson. She’s one Sweet Ass-Kicker.

  • TheMendo123

    1. Waterson
    2. Vanzant
    3. Tate
    4. Curran
    5. Gadelha
    6. Rousey
    7. Herrig
    8. Pena

    Rin Nakai would have gone above everyone except Waterson but she hasn’t fought again in the ufc. None of the the other girls are very attractive in my opinion.

  • Rob Lewis

    I don’t know how Rose Namajunas isn’t on this list.

  • WhiteBreadLA

    Ask any 100 guys who they would take, Paige or Michelle, i guarantee you 90 will take Van Zant. It’s a no-brainer! Is Michelle the PC choice? Can’t have a white girl be the hottest when it is so fukking obvious??? ROTFLMFAO