Tony Ferguson Sets Sights On Another Big Name Following Khabib Fiasco

Tony Ferguson wants to throw-down with Nate Diaz next.

‘El Cucuy’ has been going through a rough period as of late after No. 1-ranked Khabib Nurmagomedov was forced to pull out of their scheduled co-main event meeting at UFC 209 earlier this month. The bout was set to be for the interim lightweight title with the winner expected to welcome back current 155-pound champ Conor McGregor to the Octagon.

‘The Eagle’ experienced difficulties during the weight cutting process and was hospitalized in the early morning the day of weigh-ins. The bout was subsequently scrapped and Ferguson was less than satisfied, to say the least, with the paycheck that came in the mail from the UFC as a result.

After having the rug pulled out from under him weeks ago, Ferguson is ready to get into the Octagon and show off the product of all his hard work put in during camp for Nurmagomedov, and told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour earlier today (Mon. March 13, 2017) that a fight between he and Nate Diaz would put on a good show (quotes via MMA Mania):

“It is what it is man, I’ll try to move on from this and try to offer Khabib a chance to come back at it, but I don’t think he’s doing too good. So, I am not sure who’s next,” said Ferguson. “I’m ready, my body doesn’t know anything different but to fight right now. That’s what I want to do, I want to fight soon, for the belt. I’m just throwing names out there, but, I think Nate Diaz and myself could actually put on a good show. I think his ranking is kind of bullshit, too, but, I don’t really see anyone else,” he added. “I know Barboza called me out, but, it is what it is and everything is kind of up in the air. I want to fight for the title, I want a fair fight, go in there and kick this dude’s ass, no matter who signs on the dotted line. I want to fucking move on, kick Conor’s ass, if he’s not here yet. I don’t know what he’s up to. Let’s just go.”

Stylistically Ferguson feels he and Diaz match-up rather nicely together, but ‘El Cucuy’ believes his striking is better than the Stockton Native’s. As far as jiu-jitsu credentials go, however, things could get very interesting if the fight finds its way to the ground:

“Just because he’s a decent striker and I haven’t had a knockout in a long time. I’m not trying to call my shot of a knockout, but I think my boxing is a little bit better than his. It is what it is. My standup is better but this isn’t boxing, it’s MMA. I’m just starting to mix it up with takedowns, cool stuff you saw at the workouts,” he added. “Nate is one of the dudes that can honestly challenge my talents right now. He’s a good fighter, a black belt in jiu-jitsu, I respect that. I’m a brown belt in Eddie Bravo’s system, buy I’m a black belt in my own system.”

The No. 2-ranked lightweight isn’t ready to pull the plug on a potential fight with Nurmagomedov completely. If the fight were to be signed once again Ferguson is down to give it another go, but there would have to be an insurance policy put in place if ‘The Eagle’ doesn’t make it to fight night again: