Tony Ferguson: UFC Will Strip ‘Little B*tch’ Conor McGregor’s 155 Belt

UFC 209 goes down on March 4 in Las Vegas, and has steadily built up with talent in recent weeks. Featuring a highly anticipated welterweight title rematch, the card also showcases the top lightweight contenders. Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson collide for the interim lightweight belt in the UFC 209 co-main event. Following an uncertain period where Ferguson experienced contract issues, the fight we’ve wanted for a long time was finally made official. Since the champion Conor McGregor is absent, the junior belt is made available.

Both Ferguson and Nurmagomedov’s current form is impeccable. Between them they are unbeaten in 17 UFC contests, ‘The Eagle’ has not lost a single fight during his entire career.

Media Scrum

During an eventful UFC 209 media scrum, Nurmagomedov and ‘El Cucuy’ both had a common subject to discuss. Conor McGregor was the hot topic, and here’s what the UFC 209 co-main event stars had to say:

Khabib:

“After I win the belt from Conor McGregor, the UFC will probably try to give him a rematch. I will say no, bye bye, time for me to fight some real contenders. McGregor did not fight the top lightweights. He lost to Diaz, who is top 10 or 15, then he had a very close rematch. Then he beat Eddie Alvarez, he is what, 2-2 in the UFC? He didn’t fight Khabib, Tony, Barboza, Chiesa or any top lightweights. If he goes to welterweight or boxing, I don’t care.”

Check out the UFC 209 staredowns from MMAWeekly.com, followed by ‘El Cucuy’s’ damning statement on McGregor:



Ferguson’s Two Cents

“I have nine fights in a row win streak. Khabib has eight fights in a row. This is the first time you guys are ever gonna see this inside the octagon. This is for an interim title. It should be for the real shit. Am I a little pissed about it? Yeah. Is Conor gonna defend his belt, that little bitch? Probably not. He’s gonna run. Go ahead. Go run, try to box. You’ll get your ass kicked too. And when you’re ready to come back, they’re gonna strip your belt and at 155, I’m gonna be holding it and you’re gonna be like, ‘Oh I want my belt back’ and this and that. I don’t give a shit. The fight, the real fight, is between Conor? No. Conor, sorry buddy. The fight’s between Khabib and Ferguson.”

Quoted by MMAFighting.com