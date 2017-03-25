Tony Ferguson to Conor McGregor: Defend The Belt Or Vacate It

Lightweight contender Tony Ferguson tore into 155 pound champion Conor McGregor on Twitter this week, challenging the two-time champ to defend his lightweight belt or vacate the strap entirely.

Ferguson (22-3) was supposed to take on fellow lightweight contender Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 209 for the interim belt, but the Dagestani was forced to withdraw from the fight a day before their scheduled showdown.

Without a fight lined up, “El Cucuy” has set his sights on the champion, who has been angling for a boxing match with legend Floyd Mayweather lately.

@TheNotoriousMMA Better Get That Cardio Right Son, Can't Run Forever #DefendOrVacate That Bitch Is Mine, Don't Trip Just Drop It & Walk Away — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) March 23, 2017

McGregor won the 155 pound strap after TKOing former champ Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205, having entered the fight as reigning featherweight titleholder as well.

With no fight currently lined up, Ferguson, who’s riding a nine-fight win streak, has certainly made his case for a title shot at this point. But with the champion of his division essentially missing in action while this Mayweather fight plays out, Ferguson took to Twitter to lure the champ back to his division to defend the belt.

While a trilogy fight with Nate Diaz also hangs in the balance, “El Cucuy” could be waiting for his title shot for a while as McGregor sorts out his next moves regarding a boxing match with Mayweather.

In the meantime, Ferguson and the rest of the lightweight division are left in the lurch as the 155 pounders wait for McGregor’s next move. And with the streaking lightweight saying a fight with Nurmagomedov is behind him following the UFC 209 debacle, the future seems more uncertain than ever for Ferguson.

Will “El Cucuy” get his wish and finally receive a title shot against the champ? At this point, only time will tell.