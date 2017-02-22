Tony Ferguson Thinks McGregor Uses Mayweather As ‘Excuse’

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is currently chasing a huge blockbuster boxing match against undefeated legend Floyd Mayweather Jr., meanwhile No. 2-ranked Tony Ferguson is chasing down his title.

Ferguson will meet No. 1-ranked Khabib Nurmagomedov in the co-main event of UFC 209 live on pay-per-view (PPV) for the interim 155-pound title, most likely the golden ticket to take on McGregor next and unify the titles if the Irishman decides to return to the Octagon. Ferguson recently joined FOX Sports Live (quotes via MMA Mania) to discuss McGregor’s hiatus from mixed martial arts (MMA) competition, and believes he’s using ‘Money’ as a scapegoat out of a ‘real man’s sport’:

“It’s a marathon, not a sprint. And the difference is a lot of people that float up to the top really quick, they just keep floating and they go away. That’s what I see Conor doing, he’s on his way out. He’s using Mayweather as an excuse to come out of the woodwork but this is a real man’s sport and if he wants to go into boxing and get his ass kicked over there then that’s up to him.”

McGregor made history in his last Octagon appearance, after he knocked out Eddie Alvarez in the second round of their UFC 205 main event meeting in Madison Square Garden to secure the lightweight title. The then-featherweight champion became the first dual-weight champion in UFC history. Now the UFC has implemented an interim 155-pound strap just four months after McGregor’s title win.

Do you think we’ll ever see McGregor fight inside the Octagon again? Check out Ferguson’s full interview on FOX Sports Live here: