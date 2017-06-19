Tony Ferguson Set To Make Analyst Debut At UFC Fight Night 112

The UFC is ready to kick off its fifth ever event from Oklahoma City when they hit up the Chesapeake Energy Arena for UFC Fight Night 112 this Saturday (June 24, 2017).

The main card is set to air on FS1 and will feature a main event between top 155-pound prospects Michael Chiesa and Kevin Lee. There has been a bit of bad blood added to this one, as the pair engaged in a scuffle on stage of the UFC’s summer press conference earlier this year. It has been confirmed that former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz and Jon Anik will be calling the action from Octagon-side come fight night in Oklahoma City.

It was also confirmed that analysts on the UFC on FOX’s weigh-in, pre-show, and post-show will be current UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and Karyn Bryant as per usual, however, a new fighter will be making his analyst debut on FOX that night – none other than No. 2-ranked lightweight Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson. Ferguson spoke to MMA Junkie a while back about the possibility of serving as an analyst, and stated that he believes the position is a natural fit for him:

“I just believe my fight IQ is through the roof,” Ferguson said. “Wholeheartedly and seriously, I love to watch the fights. I like to take a paradigm step outside of the box and really analyze the fight as a whole instead of being in a biased situation. I really believe they saw that, and they could see I can take a step outside of it regardless of if it’s my weight or not.”

Ferguson will save the bulk of his analysis for his duties on FOX, but did offer some quick thoughts on the ‘great’ match-up between Michael Chiesa and Kevin Lee in the main event:

“I expect fireworks,” Ferguson said. “I expect Kevin to come out a little more fuego – a little more fire – (and) attack the body of Chiesa. I think if Lee does it right, he picks him apart. He will have a big victory. But Chiesa is a tough son of a (expletive), and this is going to be a great fight.”

You can check out the full card for UFC Fight Night 112, which features the return of UFC Hall Of Famer BJ Penn, here:

MAIN CARD (FS1, 9 P.M. ET)

– Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Lee

– Tim Boetsch vs. Johny Hendricks

– Felice Herrig vs. Justine Kish

– Joachim Christensen vs. Dominick Reyes

– Alex Garcia vs. Tim Means

– B.J. Penn vs. Dennis Siver

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS2, 7 P.M. ET)

– Clay Guida vs. Erik Koch

– Carla Esparza vs. Maryna Moroz

– Darrell Horcher vs. Devin Powell

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 5:30 P.M. ET)

– Jared Gordon vs. Michel Quinones

– Jeremy Kimball vs. Josh Stansbury

– Johnny Case vs. Tony Martin

– Vitor Miranda vs. Marvin Vettori