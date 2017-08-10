Tony Ferguson & Khabib Nurmagomedov Exchange Shots On Social Media

The war of words has continued between lightweight contenders Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Even though they have been trash talking each other for months, it’s nice to see that they haven’t run out of creativity yet.

If you recall, the UFC has attempted to book these two fighters against each other a few times. They were supposed to meet at UFC 209 earlier this year, but Nurmagomedov had a difficult weight cut that resulted in him being placed in the hospital and had the interim title fight removed from the card.

At first, Ferguson took the classy route, but he hasn’t turned away from many chances to take jabs at Nurmagomedov’s weight status. This leads us to him sharing this crafty photo on his official Facebook page:

Hey Fathead @Khabib_Nurmagomedov It's #TiramisuTuesday Make Sure To Eat Three 4 Me. I Hope USADA Doesn't Test For… Posted by Tony "El Cucuy" Ferguson on Wednesday, August 9, 2017

They then took their trash talk to Twitter. As seen below, Nurmagomedov said he was waiting for the fellow contender in New York. This has led to speculation that the fight will take place at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, November 4th, which will be headlined by a middleweight title bout between current champion Michael Bisping and former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre.

Your MGR @aliabdelaziz00 Informed @ufc U Are Not Well Enough To Fight Me At MSG, Turned Down The Fight On Your Behalf. Don't Fool Your Fans https://t.co/Z6yKrgJTTf — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) August 9, 2017

Ferguson has come out and claimed that a possible matchup had already been turned down by Nurmagomedov’s manager. Ferguson believes that there was no need for a third party to speak on his behalf. Nurmagomedov reiterated his desire for the meeting.

Stop talking, fans waiting, we must finish our business.@TonyFergusonXT — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) August 9, 2017

It seems like it just a situation where fight fans will have to sit back and wait in order to find out of this fight will ever actually take place.