Tony Ferguson Issues Warning To Tyron Woodley & Welterweight Division

Tony Ferguson is no stranger to the 170-pound weight division, and he’s not letting anyone forget it.

‘El Cucuy’ burst onto the mixed martial arts (MMA) scene competing in the welterweight division, as he won The Ultimate Fighter Season 13 (TUF 13) at 170 pounds. Ferguson has since returned to his regular home at 155 pounds, currently on a spectacular nine-fight win streak and holding to No. 2-ranked position in the UFC’s lightweight rankings.

Although he may be on the brink of championship glory at lightweight, Ferguson issued a warning to UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and the entire 170-pound division, during an appearance on ESPN’s 5ive Rounds Podcast, saying he could return to the weight class at the drop of a dime (quotes via MMA Mania):

“You want me to bump up a weight class and fight Tyron Woodley? I sized that dude up too and that dude is not that big. I sized up Wonderboy too. Carlos Condit. You know I got into this UFC game for Georges St-Pierre? Because he was at 170 pounds. When I fought I was 10-2, 11-2 after I won The Ultimate Fighter at 170 pounds. “That was my 170-pound record, 11-2. I’m 23-3 now. So I’ve been fluctuating between two weight classes. I own 170 and 155. These are my weight classes. You want me to go back up to 170? I’m beefy. I feel good at 170. My wife loves me at 170. So, we’ve got options.”

Neither Ferguson or Woodley have officially been booked for a bout as of this writing, so perhaps the two could get the chance to squash the beef in the near future. It is more likely, however, that Woodley will defend his title against the winner of Jorge Masvidal and Demian Maia at UFC 211 in a few weeks, while Ferguson awaits an interim title bout against another top ranked lightweight contender.

Who would you like to see Ferguson and Woodley matched up with next?