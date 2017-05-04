Tony Ferguson Goes Off On ‘P**sy’ Nate Diaz For Not Wanting To Fight

Nate Diaz spoke with Ariel Helwani on a special edition of The MMA Hour on Wednesday where he talked about various topics including why will not be fighting Tony Ferguson at UFC 213. According to Diaz, Ferguson was cajoled into calling him out and talking trash by his management team because he is unknown while Diaz is a “money fight.” Diaz went onto to say that Ferguson, Conor McGregor, and their management are all “in cahoots” working against him and that he’s not going to play that game.

Ferguson recently did an interview with Submission Radio (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting) where he talked about the link between himself and McGregor. However, he denied that his call out of Diaz had anything to do with his management or money.

“Well I figured, I was like,’ S**t, man. The next person that beat the dude that’s next in line would be Nate.’ So it had absolutely nothing to do with management, and it had nothing to do with the f**king money either. I get paid either way, and I get paid good. These dudes want to f**king make it soft and be like, ‘Oh money fight, money fight. This and that money fight.’ Yeah, that’s cool. The money will come to you, you’ve just got to keep winning. You’ve gotta keep putting in the time but these b**ches want to fight like one time and then go and retire. I understand it. You’re a p**sy, don’t worry about it. You don’t like to fight. You’re in the wrong sport. Go try tennis. This is a man’s sport. I fight. I like to have job security. Give me somebody in front of me that wants to have their ass beat. Give me somebody that wants to go in there and test their wit against me. I thought this was the UFC and we’re supposed to be the best and toughest fighters in the world. Point and proven, Khabib, McGregor, and Nate Diaz are a bunch of bitches. It’s all fake for them.”

Ferguson wants a fight soon and has been calling out Diaz since his fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov fell through at UFC 209 due to weight cutting issues for Nurmagomedov. Currently, there are few fights out there for Ferguson as Nurmagomedov is out until the fall and other top contenders are booked for an upcoming fight. This makes Ferguson frustrated by the division.

“I’m realizing that this division is full of b**ches and I can’t help that. So I’m gonna find work wherever I’ve got to go. . . I’m down to deliver ass-whoopings any day, and I’ve been calling out the top guys and even calling out the lesser guys, and there’s no bites. These motherf**kers are soft. The only people that I see that are willing to fight for the interim title are the guys that are in like the top 30. These dudes who are like number one, two, literally they f**kin’ disappeared. What are you gonna do if you have the division at a halt? I put this division at a halt, put it that way. I worked my ass up so far up into this division that I became a glitch.”

Even if it is a glitch or not, he is still without an opponent and no options at the moment unless something falls through. He did mention a possible bout with Edson Barboza or go up to the welterweight division. Ferguson made it clear that a title is not the most important thing for him but believes it will come to him sooner rather than later.