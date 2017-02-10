Tony Ferguson: Mayweather Is Gonna Knock McGregor’s A** Out

Tony Ferguson isn’t worried about Conor McGregor.

Ferguson will meet No. 1-ranked lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov in the co-main event of UFC 209 live on pay-per-view (PPV) for the interim lightweight title next month (Sat. March 4, 2017), and the winner will most likely await current undisputed champion Conor McGregor’s return to the Octagon.

McGregor is currently taking some time off to enjoy the birth of his first child and attempting to land a blockbuster boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr. as well. According to ‘El Cucuy’ on a recent episode of Submission Radio (quotes via MMA Fighting), however, he believes the Irish champ is simply looking for a way out of a real ‘man’s division’:

“Well either way, [Nurmagomedov and I are] the toughest sons of b**ches in the division right now, because money made McNugget soft and we all know that” said Ferguson. “That dude, he wants to call himself the ghost, but he’s gonna fade like a ghost cause he’s a f**king buster. Straight up, dude. That dude’s fake as f**k. So regardless of what he decides to do, it’s what myself or Khabib decide to do with the belt. “[McGregor], he’s trying to quit. He’s trying to look for excuses on his way out. He doesn’t want to f**king be in a man’s division. He might as well try to cut to 145 and lost that belt. Now he’s got a bulls**t and try to make excuses for the 155-pound belt. But when one of us has that belt – which is gonna be me – then he’s gonna a hard as f**k time trying to go on his way to victory. “Because when you’re facing the boogeyman, you’re facing something kind of different. And both these guys don’t f**king get it. I don’t care who you have around you or who’s holding you back from throwing chairs and water bottles, when you’re locked inside that octagon with me, ain’t nothing gonna hold me back from getting you besides that referee. So I don’t care what belt he’s got. Straight up, I don’t care what belt is in my hands, that will be the real belt no matter what.”

McGregor recently made a social media post in which he dubbed himself a ‘ghost’. Ferguson’s nickname, El Cucuy, translates to ‘The Ghost’ in English. Ferguson didn’t take too kindly to the lightweight champ attempting to steal his nickname, and claims he’ll fade ‘The Notorious One’ if they ever meet inside the Octagon:

“I got tagged in it. Somebody was like, ‘the only ghost that we know is El Cucuy, well he’s trying to jack your style, dude’. Come on dude, you’re really trying to pay attention to me that much by trying to jock my style? Dude, go play somewhere else. I told you, you have a pass from me. “Wait till your kid is born, go enjoy your time. But you want to keep poking your nose at me and try to jack my style, jock my shit, try to rack up some points by being cool – f**king go do that somewhere else, dude. We’re real fighters over here. You ain’t no ghost. The only ghost you are is you’re gonna fade out. That’s why I call him a buster.”

As for McGregor’s rumored boxing match with Mayweather, Ferguson holds no doubt in his mind that ‘Money’ will completely out-class the UFC champ inside the boxing ring. Ferguson knows that the real fight mixed martial arts (MMA) fans want to see is McGregor vs. Ferguson:

“Mayweather is gonna knock his ass out. Mayweather’s too much for him and he already knows that s**t too and the rest of the boxing world knows that. I know who to put my money on in that one. But the real fight that everyone wants to see – and who doesn’t know who to put their money on – would be the McGregor/Ferguson fight. Why? Cause I’m gonna smash that fool. I’m gonna submit him. “You already saw him being submitted. That dude tapped before he even got the choke locked in. So I don’t know, man. I don’t even know if I would want to waste my time on that kind of dude. He doesn’t meet my fight standards. The only dude right now that meets it is Khabib.”

Do you think McGregor and Ferguson will ever meet inside the Octagon? You can check out Ferguson’s interview with Submission Radio here: