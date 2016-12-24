Tony Ferguson: Conor McGregor Doesn’t Want Any Part Of This

With UFC megastar Conor McGregor is likely out of action until the middle of next year due to the birth of his first child, there is a lot of talk about who he’ll be fighting next. Names like Tyron Woodley, Nate Diaz, and even Khabib Nurmagomedov have been talked about. However, there is one fighter who wants to throw his name into the hat, and that’s Tony Ferguson.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Ferguson stated that it’s okay that he has been the forgotten name as a possible opponent for McGregor following his five-round victory over former champion Rafael dos Anjos just a week before UFC 205.

“Honestly, people are going to do what they’re going to do,” Ferguson said. “This is the fight game. I’m not worried or scared about absolutely anybody who’s not talking about me. That dude (McGregor) does not want any part of me. That dude got beat by a No. 5 in the world, Nate Diaz. Everybody’s talking about him being the best, the best, the best. I’m like, dude, you got beat by No. 5. I’m No. 2. I’m the only name that he hasn’t thrown out there in the wind.”

Ferguson stated that McGregor doesn’t want any part of him, so McGregor has his pass for and that he can enjoy his life. He vowed that in time, he would wreck McGregor when they fight.