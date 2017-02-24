Tom Lawlor Hit With Two-Year Suspension From USADA

According to a report from MMAFighting.com, UFC light heavyweight Tom Lawlor has been suspended two years by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

Lawlor was notified of a potential anti-doping violation this past November after testing positive for the banned substance Ostarine on Oct. 10, 2016. Given the date of his drug test failure, he will be eligible to compete again in October 2018. The 33-year-old is one of only seven UFC fighters to receive the full two-year ban from USADA since the UFC partnered with the third party testing organization in 2015.

“Filthy” has won two of his last three UFC bouts to date, scoring a submission victory over Michael Kuiper in April 2013 and a knockout victory over Gian Villante in July 2015. He most recently suffered a decision loss to Corey Anderson last March at UFC 196.

It’s currently unclear whether or not Lawlor plans to return to fighting in 2018.