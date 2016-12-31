TJ Dillashaw vs. John Lineker Full Fight Video Highlights

The main card of the epic UFC 207 pay-per-view (PPV) last night (Friday December 30, 2016) featured a pivotal bout in the UFC’s 135-pound division, as No. 1-ranked TJ Dillashaw and No. 2-ranked knockout artist John Lineker went to war.

In the first round Dillashaw was able to utilize his unique movement to land some stiff strikes on ‘Hands Of Stone’, taking the Brazilian down nearly at will whenever he shot in. Dillashaw would take the first round with a dominating performance.

The second round would feature more of Dillashaw’s impressive ground game, as he again easily took Lineker to the ground and dropped some nasty ground-and-pound. The fight could have arguably been stopped at the end of the round but Lineker was able to survive until the end of the round.

Lineker was able to land a few good shots in the third round, however, Dillashaw was again the better fighter in the final five minutes of the fight.

You can check out the full fight video highlights here: