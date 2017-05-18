TJ Dillashaw Targeting Fight With ‘Scared’ Demetrious Johnson For July

Former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw is currently scheduled to take on reigning 135-pound king and bitter rival Cody Garbrandt in the main event of July 8’s UFC 213 in Las Vegas, Nevada during International Fight Week.

Garbrandt, however, is currently dealing with back issues, putting the highly anticipated grudge match in jeopardy.

If “No Love” is indeed unable to make it on fight night, Dillashaw has another idea: drop down to 125 pounds and take on the ‘scared’ Demetrious Johnson:

“I’m willing to drop down to fight Demetrious at 125 (pounds) cause he’s trying to break this record, it’s a big deal,” Dillashaw told Submission Radio. “No one wants to see him fight someone that he doesn’t know or somebody he’s already beaten for this record. He’s talking about how much money he wants to make on his next fight, well he’s not gonna do that by fighting number eights and tens. It’s not a super fight, I’m coming down to 125. It’s a challenger at his weight class that will give him the biggest challenge possible, and that’s what he’s scared of. He wants to take an easier fight that’s going to get him the record so that he can have the most title defenses in UFC history. You can’t call yourself the best pound-for-pound fighter if you’re gonna dodge me. I’ve got the utmost respect for Demetrious Johnson. But this comes down to you selling a fight. He wants to make some big money? Let’s do it, man. This is about as big as it’s gonna get for him.”

A fight between Dillashaw and Johnson was often discussed when Dillashaw was holding the 135-pound title, but Johnson had said that he would only move up in weight for a tremendous sum of money. Now, however, “Killashaw” is willing to come to him.

“Mighty Mouse” recently defended his title for the 10th consecutive time at UFC on FOX 24, putting on a dominant performance against Wilson Reis. In his next fight, he will indeed look to break Anderson Silva’s record for the most consecutive title defenses in promotional history.

If Garbrandt isn’t healthy enough to fight at UFC 213, would you like to see Johnson and Dillashaw do battle for flyweight gold?