TJ Dillashaw Straight-Up Trolls Mighty Mouse Amidst UFC Turmoil

Earlier today (June 5, 2017), dominant flyweight champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson made headlines when he revealed the way he’s been treated regarding a potential fight with former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw.

Dillashaw was scheduled to take on 135-pound king Cody Garbrandt at UFC 213 on July 8, 2017, but that bout was scrapped when Garbrandt was forced to withdraw with a back injury. Dillashaw then suggested he drop down in weight to take on Johnson, an idea UFC President was very fond of.

White then said the promotion was targeting the bout for August, but “Mighty Mouse” has shown little interest in it, which White has clearly not been happy about.

Dillashaw also doesn’t appear to be too pleased with the situation and he took to his official Instagram account to call out Johnson:

Should “Mighty Mouse” simply accept the fight, or do you see where the pound-for-pound king is coming from here?