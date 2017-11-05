T.J. Dillashaw Stops Cody Garbrandt To Recapture UFC Title

Cody Garbrandt had early success, but lost his championship to T.J. Dillashaw.

The time for talking was over as the co-main event of UFC 217 had arrived. Bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt put his title on the line against former teammate T.J. Dillashaw. The championship clash was held inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Early on, Dillashaw blocked a high kick. A leg kick was there for Dillashaw. Garbrandt tried capitalizing on a missed head kick. A leg kick was there for Dillashaw, but Garbrandt blitzed with strikes. A quick left hook connected for Garbrandt.

Dillashaw got in a right hand with 15 seconds left in the round. Dillashaw was dropped with a right hand near the end of the round. Dillashaw went back to his corner on wobbly legs.

Garbrandt ducked a head kick and put on some dance moves. Dillashaw went for a takedown, but got shoved off. Garbrandt got dropped with a head kick. Dillashaw rocked his opponent with a shot and finished Garbrandt.

Final Result: T.J. Dillashaw def. Cody Garbrandt via TKO (strikes) – R2, 2:41