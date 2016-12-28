TJ Dillashaw Fears MMAAA Involvement Will Have Repercussions

Former UFC bantamweight title-holder TJ Dillashaw has quite the battle ahead of him this weekend (Friday December 30, 2016) when he takes on knockout artist John Lineker at UFC 207, in hopes of returning to title contention with a potential win in the T-Mobile Arena.

Dillashaw once reigned as the 135-pound king in the UFC while Dominick Cruz nursed injuries for a lengthy period of time, but upon ‘The Dominator’s’ return Cruz took home a split decision win to reclaim his title in a razor close contest. Dillashaw has campaigned hard for a rematch with Cruz, however, he has instead been given bouts with Raphael Assuncao and now Lineker since dropping the title.

Cruz on the other hand has successfully defended his title against Dillashaw’s former teammate Urijah Faber and will co-main event UFC 207 in another title defense against yet another former training partner of Dillashaw, Cody Garbrandt.

In the midst of the crowded bantamweight title picture, Dillashaw has since aligned himself with the Mixed Martial Arts Athletes Association (MMAAA) in effort to fight for better working conditions for UFC fighters. During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Dillashaw admitted that his alliance with the MMAAA has struck fear in him that it might affect his stance with the promotion:

“It does scare me,” Dillashaw said. “It’s definitely in the back of my head.”

MMAAA frontman and former Bellator MMA President and CEO Bjorn Rebney and UFC President Dana White have not been too fond of one another during recent interviews, and Dillashaw hopes a rivalry between the UFC and MMAAA is beginning to form because of it:

“I hope this whole MMAAA isn’t a rivalry thing; I really hope it’s for the better of the fighters,” he said. “I think if they go and continue to screw over fighters from CAA, they’re going to continue to prove they’re not doing what’s right for the fighters.”

Since aligning with the association Dillashaw claims he has not yet faced any scrutiny from the UFC, other than being avoided for another shot at the 135-pound title, but will have to make a bigger ‘stink’ about things if he is overlooked once again with a potential win over Lineker this Friday:

“Other than getting avoided for title shots, I have no proof of being screwed over,” he said. “If it happens again, we’ll have to figure something out. I’ll have to make a bigger stink in the media that they are treating fighters wrongly. It’s just not professional. This is a sport. There shouldn’t be any grudges on who I’m managed by. It’s not my fault, to punish me just because you don’t like my management.”

For now Dillashaw remains focused on the task at hand, Lineker, and the opportunity to get back into the Octagon with Cruz for the bantamweight title; and he plans on doing just that by making a statement in Vegas with a finish over ‘Hands Of Stone’:

“I think I always want to make a statement, no matter who I’m fighting,” he said. “I want to go out there and entertain. I’m not going to go out of my comfort zone and possibly get too crazy and lose a fight. But no matter what happens, as long as I beat John Lineker, I’m making a statement. I will finish the guy.”

UFC 207 will go down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday night (December 30, 2016). The card will be headlined by the return of former women’s bantamweight champ Ronda Rousey, who takes on Amanda Nunes for the 135-pound title.