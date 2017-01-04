Tito Ortiz: Chael Sonnen Will Drown In Own Blood, S**t Himself

It’s pretty clear that there is no love lost between former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz and former UFC middleweight fighter and title contender Chael Sonnen, who will fight each other later this month at Bellator 170.

While speaking with the media (quotes courtesy of MMA Junkie) on Tuesday during a conference call, Ortiz stated that this would be his final fight and that he wants to go out with a win. He noted that he put in a lengthy training camp to ensure that his hand gets raised come fight night.

“I’ve been training now for almost four months, and this is probably one of the longest camps I’ve had, and it’s time to showcase my skills,” Ortiz told reporters on Tuesday’s pre-event media call. “Chael says he’s fighting because he’s jealous, and that’s the wrong way to come into a fight. I’m going in to get redemption, and to me, Chael is my enemy. This is no game. This is nothing fun. This is what I do for a living. I train, and I go out to try and hurt my opponent.”

Both fighters are known for their ground and pound style. However, Sonnen does have good submission skills, which may play into a factor in this fight. For Ortiz, he has confidence that he is well capable of delivering a performance with which he can pridefully end his career.

“I know what I need to do,” Ortiz said. “I need to defend the takedown. I need to watch out for the punches. I need to watch out for the guillotine. I know all of the moves that Chael has done, and my job is to go in and destroy him. On Jan. 21, two days before my birthday, I want to get the fight of the night. I hope Chael’s in great shape because when I’m on top of him, he’s going to s**t himself. I’m going to throw my elbows through his face, and like I said, this is no joke.” “This guy knows that he bit off a little more than he can chew,” Ortiz said. “I’ve been through 20 years of competition, won world titles, and stepped into that cage over and over again. The proof is in the pudding. I’m sitting here listening to the tone that Chael has, and it sounds like he’s drowning. And on Jan. 21, he’s going to be drowning in his own blood.”

Bellator 170 takes place on January 21st at The Forum in Inglewood, California. The main card will air live on Spike while the prelims air on Spike.com.