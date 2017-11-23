Title Contender Claims He Accepted Fight With Tony Ferguson At UFC 219

The UFC has yet to still announce the official main event for their final PPV (pay-per-view) event of the year, UFC 219.

Some people believe that it will be headlined by Cris Cyborg vs. Holly Holm for the women’s featherweight title, but it could end up serving as the co-main event.

Thus, this has led to speculation that the promotion is still working on adding another big bout to serve as the main event.

Based on a recent tweet by title contender Khabib Nurmagomedov, it shines a light on how far the promotion is going in order to deliver fight fans with a worthy main event for the event. He wrote the following:

“To be clear I was offered to fight Tony Ferguson on December 30th,” Nurmagomedov wrote. “And I accepted the fight, but my focus is Barboza.”

To be clear I was offered to fight @TonyFergusonXT on December 30th and I accepted the fight but my focus is barboza. @danawhite @ufc — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) November 22, 2017

Keep in mind that the UFC could always confirm the fight in the coming days. However, you shouldn’t hold your breath due to the fact that there’s a good chance that Ferguson probably feels one fight ahead of Khabib at this point giving his status in the division and their history.

Also, UFC President Dana White has gone on record by stating that Ferguson would be fighting UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor next year.

UFC 219 is set to take place on December 30, 2017, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. Here is the updated card:

Champ Cris Cyborg vs. Holly Holm – for women’s featherweight title

Edson Barboza vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov

Jimmie Rivera vs. TBA

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Carla Esparza

Matheus Nicolau vs. Louis Smolka

Carlos Condit vs. Neil Magny

Khalil Rountree vs. Gokhan Saki

Rick Glenn vs. Myles Jury

Emil Meek vs. Kamaru Usman

Marc Diakiese vs. Dan Hooker