Title Contender Claims He Accepted Fight With Tony Ferguson At UFC 219

By
Andrew Ravens
-
1
The UFC has yet to still announce the official main event for their final PPV (pay-per-view) event of the year, UFC 219.

Some people believe that it will be headlined by Cris Cyborg vs. Holly Holm for the women’s featherweight title, but it could end up serving as the co-main event.

Thus, this has led to speculation that the promotion is still working on adding another big bout to serve as the main event.

Based on a recent tweet by title contender Khabib Nurmagomedov, it shines a light on how far the promotion is going in order to deliver fight fans with a worthy main event for the event. He wrote the following:

“To be clear I was offered to fight Tony Ferguson on December 30th,” Nurmagomedov wrote. “And I accepted the fight, but my focus is Barboza.”

Keep in mind that the UFC could always confirm the fight in the coming days. However, you shouldn’t hold your breath due to the fact that there’s a good chance that Ferguson probably feels one fight ahead of Khabib at this point giving his status in the division and their history.

Also, UFC President Dana White has gone on record by stating that Ferguson would be fighting UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor next year.

UFC 219 is set to take place on December 30, 2017, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. Here is the updated card:

Champ Cris Cyborg vs. Holly Holm – for women’s featherweight title

Edson Barboza vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov

Jimmie Rivera vs. TBA

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Carla Esparza

Matheus Nicolau vs. Louis Smolka

Carlos Condit vs. Neil Magny

Khalil Rountree vs. Gokhan Saki

Rick Glenn vs. Myles Jury

Emil Meek vs. Kamaru Usman

Marc Diakiese vs. Dan Hooker

  • leonaidis

    DC said that Conor told the ufc he’d never fight Tony. Smart move, but a chicken shit move. Just what you’d expect out of Conor.

    Now do you believe Conor is mostly hype, that’s avoided top fighters his whole ufc career. Well with the exception of Aldo, but if that wasn’t luck I don’t see why Conor wouldn’t give Aldo a rematch. If you are so good that you use pure skill to knock a guy out in 13 sec, why not do it again? Why run from uniting the belts at 155 now that Tony holds it?

    He got very lucky that Alvarez was holding the belt and not Khabib or Tony, or even RDA. He barely got by Nate Diaz, he had to have two goes at it, and couldn’t get by him. And Nate is far from a top 5 155 pounder.