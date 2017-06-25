Tim Means Outworks Alex Garcia in Oklahoma City

Alex Garcia (14-4) couldn’t match the activity of Tim Means (27-8-1, 1 NC) at UFC Fight Night 112.

Garcia got in a left hand early in the bout. Means got in a push kick. Garcia landed some clean shot and shot in for a takedown. He had Means pushed against the fence. Means powered out and landed a knee to the body on the break. A right hand was there for Means. Garcia fired back later on. A one-two combination was there for Means. The round later ended.

A leg kick was there for Means early in the second stanza. Garcia drove in and pushed Means against the fence. They broke off in short order. Means kept Garcia at bay with straight punches. “The Dirty Bird” began taunting his opponent as he felt he was hitting his stride.

Garcia got a takedown, but Means scrambled out quickly. “The Dirty Bird” continued to throw combinations, while Garcia was head hunting. The final horn sounded and the winner was obvious.

Final Result: Tim Means def. Alex Garcia via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)