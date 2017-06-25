Tim Boetsch Destroys Johny Hendricks in UFC Fight Night 112 Co-Main Event

Tim Boetsch (21-11) put a stop to Johny Hendricks (18-7) at UFC Fight Night 112.

The co-main event of UFC Fight Night 112 featured middleweights Hendricks and Boetsch doing battle inside the Octagon. “Bigg Rigg” who is the former welterweight champion missed weight by two pounds.

Boetsch circled and threw some body kicks. Hendricks got in a leg kick. “The Barbarian” found a home for those body kicks. He caught a kick from Hendricks, but didn’t capitalize. Hendricks swung some punches, but was countered.

A body kick from Boetsch found the mark. He then connected with a push kick. A head kick stunned Hendricks and Boetsch delivered a barrage of strikes to finish the fight.

Final Result: Tim Boetsch def. Johny Hendricks via TKO (strikes) – R2, 0:46