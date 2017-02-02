Three UFC Fighters Removed From Official Rankings

UFC on FOX 23 went down this past weekend (Jan. 28, 2017), and the UFC official rankings have been updated after the event.
The most notable changes, however, involve fighters that didn’t compete in Denver.
Welterweights Rick Story and Lorenz Larkin as well as rising light heavyweight prospect Misha Cirkunov were unexpectedly removed from the official UFC rankings despite the fact that none of them competed this past weekend.
Story is coming off of a loss, while Larkin is riding a two fight win streak, and Cirkunov is riding an eight win streak, but all three of them aren’t currently signed with the UFC, which is likely why they have been removed the rankings.
It’s currently unclear whether or not these three fighters will re-sign with the promotion.
Check out the official rankings below:
POUND-FOR-POUND
1 Demetrious Johnson
2 Conor McGregor
3 Daniel Cormier
4 Jose Aldo
5 Cody Garbrandt
6 Stipe Miocic +1
7 Joanna Jedrzejczyk -1
8 Dominick Cruz
9 Tyron Woodley
10 Michael Bisping
11 Amanda Nunes
12 TJ Dillashaw
13 Max Holloway
14 Khabib Nurmagomedov
15 Yoel Romero *NR
FLYWEIGHT
Champion: Demetrious Johnson
1 Joseph Benavidez
2 Henry Cejudo
3 Kyoji Horiguchi
4 Jussier Formiga
5 Wilson Reis
6 Ian McCall
7 Sergio Pettis +2
8 Dustin Ortiz
9 Ray Borg +1
10 Brandon Moreno +1
11 Tim Elliott +4
12 John Moraga +1
13 Louis Smolka +1
14 Ben Nguyen *NR
15 Alexandre Pantoja *NR
BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: Cody Garbrandt
1 Dominick Cruz
2 TJ Dillashaw
3 Raphael Assuncao +1
4 John Lineker -1
5 Jimmie Rivera +1
6 Bryan Caraway -1
7 Aljamain Sterling
8 Michael McDonald
9 John Dodson
10 Thomas Almeida
11 Eddie Wineland
12 Johnny Eduardo
13 Pedro Munhoz
14 Rani Yahya
15 Erik Perez
FEATHERWEIGHT
Champion: Jose Aldo
1 Max Holloway (Interim Champion)
2 Frankie Edgar
3 Ricardo Lamas
4 Cub Swanson
5 Jeremy Stephens
6 Anthony Pettis
7 Charles Oliveira
8 Yair Rodriguez
9 Dennis Bermudez
10 Brian Ortega
11 Dooho Choi
12 Darren Elkins
13 Mirsad Bektic
14 Renan Barao
15 Andre Fili
LIGHTWEIGHT
Champion: Conor McGregor
1 Khabib Nurmagomedov
2 Tony Ferguson
3 Eddie Alvarez
4 Rafael Dos Anjos
5 Edson Barboza
6 Nate Diaz
7 Michael Johnson
8 Michael Chiesa
9 Beneil Dariush
10 Dustin Poirier
11 Gilbert Melendez +1
12 Donald Cerrone -1
13 Francisco Trinaldo
14 Evan Dunham
15 Al Iaquinta
WELTERWEIGHT
Champion: Tyron Woodley
1 Stephen Thompson
2 Robbie Lawler
3 Demian Maia
4 Carlos Condit
5 Jorge Masvidal +7
6 Dong Hyun Kim +1
7 Neil Magny +1
8 Donald Cerrone -3
9 Gunnar Nelson +1
10 Johny Hendricks +1
11 Tarec Saffiedine +2
12 Jake Ellenberger +3
13 Matt Brown +1
14 Kamaru Usman *NR
15 Albert Tumenov *NR
MIDDLEWEIGHT
Champion: Michael Bisping
1 Yoel Romero
2 Luke Rockhold
3 Jacare Souza
4 Chris Weidman
5 Gegard Mousasi
6 Robert Whittaker
7 Anderson Silva
8 Derek Brunson
9 Vitor Belfort
10 Kelvin Gastelum
11 Krzysztof Jotko
12 Thales Leites +3
13 Tim Boetsch +1
14 Uriah Hall -1
15 Sam Alvey *NR
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Daniel Cormier
1 Anthony Johnson
2 Alexander Gustafsson
3 Glover Teixeira
4 Ryan Bader
5 Jimi Manuwa
6 Ovince Saint Preux
7 Mauricio Rua
8 Corey Anderson +1
9 Nikita Krylov +1
10 Ilir Latifi +1
11 Rogerio Nogueira +1
12 Gian Villante +1
13 Patrick Cummins +1
14 Jan Blachowicz +1
15 Jared Cannonier *NR
HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Stipe Miocic
1 Fabricio Werdum
2 Cain Velasquez
3 Alistair Overeem
4 Junior Dos Santos
5 Ben Rothwell
6 Francis Ngannou +4
7 Mark Hunt -1
8 Derrick Lewis
9 Travis Browne
10 Andrei Arlovski -3
11 Stefan Struve
12 Alexander Volkov
13 Daniel Omielanczuk
14 Aleksei Oleinik
15 Tim Johnson -1
WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT
Champion: Joanna Jedrzejczyk
1 Claudia Gadelha
2 Karolina Kowalkiewicz
3 Carla Esparza
4 Rose Namajunas
5 Jessica Andrade
6 Tecia Torres
7 Michelle Waterson
8 Joanne Calderwood
9 Maryna Moroz
10 Paige VanZant
11 Jessica Aguilar
12 Alexa Grasso
13 Jessica Penne
14 Juliana Lima
15 Valerie Letourneau
WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: Amanda Nunes
1 Valentina Shevchenko
2 Holly Holm +1
3 Ronda Rousey +1
4 Julianna Pena -2
5 Raquel Pennington
6 Cat Zingano
7 Sara McMann
8 Liz Carmouche
9 Bethe Correia
10 Germaine de Randamie
11 Alexis Davis
12 Ashlee Evans-Smith
13 Marion Reneau
14 Jessica Eye
15 Leslie Smith