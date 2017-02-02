Three UFC Fighters Removed From Official Rankings

UFC on FOX 23 went down this past weekend (Jan. 28, 2017), and the UFC official rankings have been updated after the event.

The most notable changes, however, involve fighters that didn’t compete in Denver.

Welterweights Rick Story and Lorenz Larkin as well as rising light heavyweight prospect Misha Cirkunov were unexpectedly removed from the official UFC rankings despite the fact that none of them competed this past weekend.

Story is coming off of a loss, while Larkin is riding a two fight win streak, and Cirkunov is riding an eight win streak, but all three of them aren’t currently signed with the UFC, which is likely why they have been removed the rankings.

It’s currently unclear whether or not these three fighters will re-sign with the promotion.

Check out the official rankings below:

POUND-FOR-POUND

1 Demetrious Johnson

2 Conor McGregor

3 Daniel Cormier

4 Jose Aldo

5 Cody Garbrandt

6 Stipe Miocic +1

7 Joanna Jedrzejczyk -1

8 Dominick Cruz

9 Tyron Woodley

10 Michael Bisping

11 Amanda Nunes

12 TJ Dillashaw

13 Max Holloway

14 Khabib Nurmagomedov

15 Yoel Romero *NR

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Demetrious Johnson

1 Joseph Benavidez

2 Henry Cejudo

3 Kyoji Horiguchi

4 Jussier Formiga

5 Wilson Reis

6 Ian McCall

7 Sergio Pettis +2

8 Dustin Ortiz

9 Ray Borg +1

10 Brandon Moreno +1

11 Tim Elliott +4

12 John Moraga +1

13 Louis Smolka +1

14 Ben Nguyen *NR

15 Alexandre Pantoja *NR

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Cody Garbrandt

1 Dominick Cruz

2 TJ Dillashaw

3 Raphael Assuncao +1

4 John Lineker -1

5 Jimmie Rivera +1

6 Bryan Caraway -1

7 Aljamain Sterling

8 Michael McDonald

9 John Dodson

10 Thomas Almeida

11 Eddie Wineland

12 Johnny Eduardo

13 Pedro Munhoz

14 Rani Yahya

15 Erik Perez

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Jose Aldo

1 Max Holloway (Interim Champion)

2 Frankie Edgar

3 Ricardo Lamas

4 Cub Swanson

5 Jeremy Stephens

6 Anthony Pettis

7 Charles Oliveira

8 Yair Rodriguez

9 Dennis Bermudez

10 Brian Ortega

11 Dooho Choi

12 Darren Elkins

13 Mirsad Bektic

14 Renan Barao

15 Andre Fili

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Conor McGregor

1 Khabib Nurmagomedov

2 Tony Ferguson

3 Eddie Alvarez

4 Rafael Dos Anjos

5 Edson Barboza

6 Nate Diaz

7 Michael Johnson

8 Michael Chiesa

9 Beneil Dariush

10 Dustin Poirier

11 Gilbert Melendez +1

12 Donald Cerrone -1

13 Francisco Trinaldo

14 Evan Dunham

15 Al Iaquinta

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Tyron Woodley

1 Stephen Thompson

2 Robbie Lawler

3 Demian Maia

4 Carlos Condit

5 Jorge Masvidal +7

6 Dong Hyun Kim +1

7 Neil Magny +1

8 Donald Cerrone -3

9 Gunnar Nelson +1

10 Johny Hendricks +1

11 Tarec Saffiedine +2

12 Jake Ellenberger +3

13 Matt Brown +1

14 Kamaru Usman *NR

15 Albert Tumenov *NR

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Michael Bisping

1 Yoel Romero

2 Luke Rockhold

3 Jacare Souza

4 Chris Weidman

5 Gegard Mousasi

6 Robert Whittaker

7 Anderson Silva

8 Derek Brunson

9 Vitor Belfort

10 Kelvin Gastelum

11 Krzysztof Jotko

12 Thales Leites +3

13 Tim Boetsch +1

14 Uriah Hall -1

15 Sam Alvey *NR

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Anthony Johnson

2 Alexander Gustafsson

3 Glover Teixeira

4 Ryan Bader

5 Jimi Manuwa

6 Ovince Saint Preux

7 Mauricio Rua

8 Corey Anderson +1

9 Nikita Krylov +1

10 Ilir Latifi +1

11 Rogerio Nogueira +1

12 Gian Villante +1

13 Patrick Cummins +1

14 Jan Blachowicz +1

15 Jared Cannonier *NR

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Stipe Miocic

1 Fabricio Werdum

2 Cain Velasquez

3 Alistair Overeem

4 Junior Dos Santos

5 Ben Rothwell

6 Francis Ngannou +4

7 Mark Hunt -1

8 Derrick Lewis

9 Travis Browne

10 Andrei Arlovski -3

11 Stefan Struve

12 Alexander Volkov

13 Daniel Omielanczuk

14 Aleksei Oleinik

15 Tim Johnson -1

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Joanna Jedrzejczyk

1 Claudia Gadelha

2 Karolina Kowalkiewicz

3 Carla Esparza

4 Rose Namajunas

5 Jessica Andrade

6 Tecia Torres

7 Michelle Waterson

8 Joanne Calderwood

9 Maryna Moroz

10 Paige VanZant

11 Jessica Aguilar

12 Alexa Grasso

13 Jessica Penne

14 Juliana Lima

15 Valerie Letourneau

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1 Valentina Shevchenko

2 Holly Holm +1

3 Ronda Rousey +1

4 Julianna Pena -2

5 Raquel Pennington

6 Cat Zingano

7 Sara McMann

8 Liz Carmouche

9 Bethe Correia

10 Germaine de Randamie

11 Alexis Davis

12 Ashlee Evans-Smith

13 Marion Reneau

14 Jessica Eye

15 Leslie Smith