Thiago Alves Fires Back At Mike Perry’s ‘Ducking’ Allegations

The co-main event of last night’s (Sat. September 17, 2017) UFC Fight Night 116 event saw a late change, as rising welterweight star “Platinum” Mike Perry’s originally slated opponent, Thiago Alves, was forced to pull out of the fight.

Alves was replaced by UFC newcomer Alex Reyes, who was made quick work of by Perry in the first round of the fight. After the bout, Perry accused Alves of ‘ducking’ him by pulling out, something the Brazilian didn’t take too kindly to. “Pitbull” explained that he pulled out of the fight due to the fact that Hurricane Irma was heading towards his native Florida, which he decided to stay at home and ride out the storm with his family. The pullout marked a UFC record eight pullouts by Alves, something that he’s likely not too excited about having accomplished.

He took to social media to further explain his actions and also fire back at Perry for claiming he was ‘ducking’ him, saying he still has an ‘ass whooping’ with Perry’s name on it:

“This was my first hurricane as a husband and a father. The safety of my family it’s my duty and they will always come first! Still, i did make every attempt suggested by the UFC Travel Team to get to Pittsburgh besides taking a “Road Trip” with my wife and my 13 months son when the whole state of FL was evacuating. All my flights continued to get cancelled from Friday am all the way to Tuesday 11 pm. After spending 6 hours at the airport with no real idea when I would make to the fight, having no electricity, sleeping in the gym with my family, and dealing with my dog dying from heat exhaustion … I decided to stay with my family and rebuild. I will never apologize for that, it’s not in my nature. “I have too much love and respect for my Sport, Family, Team and the MMA Fans to go to war not being 100% ready. Me and the UFC are in great terms, they understand my decision. I’ve been with the company for 12 years. I’ve known Sean Shelby for a very long time and he knows I always come to fight. I trained for 16 weeks bc this fight was originally happening in August. If I don’t fight I don’t get paid, so nobody suffers but Me and My Family. I’m ready and will stay ready. I should be rebooked by December. My support to everyone that went through Hurricane Irma. My thoughts and prays are with you #RipTanky