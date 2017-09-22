Teruto Ishihara Survives Low Blows To Defeat Rolando Dy

Rolando Dy’s fouls didn’t deter Teruto Ishihara.

Ishihara and Dy did battle inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The bout served as UFC Fight Night 117’s second main card bout.

The two traded kicks early. A quick and hard left hand dropped Dy. He rained down some ground-and-pound. Dy tried wrapped up his opponent in full guard. Dy got back up to his feet, but was taken down. Ishihara maintained control until the round ended.

Ishihara was kneed in the groin early in the second round, but time quickly resumed. A head kick connected for Dy, but Ishihara took it. The two exchanged punches. A short left hook landed for Dy. The round later came to a close and Dy had much more success than in the opening frame.

A knee to the chin landed clean on Ishihara in the jaw. Time was called for a kick to the groin from Dy, who claimed it landed on the stomach. Replays showed Ishihara was indeed hit in the groin. A head kick was there for Ishihara. He landed another high kick. Dy landed a high kick of his own.

Yet another kick to the groin from Dy conencted. It was Dy’s third low blow. Once Ishihara recovered, a point was deducted from Dy. The action resumed and Ishihara scored a takedown. Dy got back up to his feet, but couldn’t get much offense going and the final horn sounded.

Final Result: Teruto Ishihara def. Rolando Dy via unanimous decision (28-27, 28-27, 29-27)