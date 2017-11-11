T.J. Dillashaw Reacts To Urijah Faber’s Callout

The bad blood between two-time UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw and Team Alpha Male continues.

Dillashaw knocked out his former training partner Cody Garbrandt to win the UFC bantamweight title at the UFC 217 PPV (pay-per-view) event in New York at Madison Square Garden.

They have been feuding as part of a long-standing beef between Dillashaw and Team Alpha Male, which is where he used to train at. It all started when Dillashaw decided to leave the gym years earlier.

Although Dillashaw’s victory closed that particular chapter in the rivalry, the bad blood might not be over just yet.

During a recent Q&A session with fans at the MetroPCS UFC 217 Live event, Team Alpha Male’s founder and UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber stated in a response to a fight fan that a fight against Dillashaw could get him interested in a comeback.

Despite the fact that Faber is one of the best bantamweight fighters to ever compete under the UFC banner, Dillashaw isn’t worried about fighting his old coach.

“That’s hilarious man,” Dillashaw said during a recent episode of BJ Penn Radio. “It sounds like the easiest payday ever. I mean it’s just comical. I mean come out of retirement, get a title shot off of what, losing to Jimmy Rivera and looking like crap in his fights? I mean it’s hilarious. But like I said, it’d be an easy payday, so I guess I shouldn’t be laughing at it. I should be pumping him up.”

Faber decided to hang up his gloves last December in his hometown of Sacramento. As for the reasons for his retirement, it was due to a waning passion for the actual fights as well as still having his health.

Since then, he has stayed busy by doing commentary work on the Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Snoopcast and remaining an integral part of Team Alpha Male as both coach and training partner.