Suspects Revealed In Ronda Rousey Burglary

Ronda Rousey has remained largely quiet since her 48-second defeat to current women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, but she’s back in the press once again, this time for very different reasons.

Rousey said during her appearance on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” earlier this week that after returning from a vacation to New Zealand with fellow UFC fighter Travis Browne, where Browne actually proposed to her, they discovered that many valuable items had been stolen and that someone was in their house.

TMZ Sports has confirmed … the two people arrested in connection with the April burglary are 21-year-old Zhamila Bolat and 20-year-old Alim Young. Unclear what Bolat does for a living — Young is an avid skateboarder … with a (criminal) record. Court records show hes spent some time behind bars after being convicted on grand theft and petty theft charges.

Among the items stolen were Rousey’s Olympic medal, expensive jewelry, as well as her guns.

Rousey said Browne, at six-foot-eight and 250 pounds, actually found the two sleeping in her bed and chased them out of the house.

Surveillance video footage from Rousey’s compound helped assistance in catching the two burglars, whose skateboard led Rousey, Browne, and eventually authorities to a nearby skatepark where they were discovered.

Neither of the two have been criminally charged at this time, however they have been arrested.